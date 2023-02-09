ThriveAP Expands CME/CE Transition to Practice Education with Urgent Care

ThriveAP continues expansive growth by launching the only live, and comprehensive Urgent Care program specific to advanced practice providers (APPs). The Urgent Care program is designed to address the unique challenges of providing care in an urgent care setting and is delivered in 10 rolling curriculum blocks. ThriveAP is the leading transition to practice education solution for APPs and offers curriculums in both primary care and acute care settings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP continues expansive growth by launching the only live, and comprehensive Urgent Care program specific to advanced practice providers (APPs). ThriveAP is the leading transition to practice education solution for APPs and offers curriculums in both primary care and acute care settings.

The Urgent Care program is designed to address the unique challenges of providing care in an urgent care setting and is delivered in 10 rolling curriculum blocks:

Gynecology & Genitourinary

Internal Medicine

Occupational Medicine

Gastrointestinal

Neurology

Pulmonary Medicine

Orthopedics

ENT

Procedures

Dermatology

As with all ThriveAP curriculums, Urgent Care is taught by actively practicing, board-certified experts, live and virtually. The Urgent Care curriculum provides a unique blend of evidence-based, didactic education with a professional development focus within a supportive community. This approach empowers APP proficiency, productivity, and confidence in practice.

Veronica Hill, DNP, CRNP, Vice President of Clinical Operations at ThriveAP explained, "At ThriveAP, it is our mission to help advanced practice providers thrive – both in and outside of practice. That is why our distinctive approach to continuing medical education incorporates leadership insights that help nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates (PAs) manage career efficiency, clinical discussions emphasizing knowledge application, and relevant, didactic instruction."

Urgent care patient volume has increased 60% since 2019, according to the Urgent Care Association. IBISWorld reports, shifting in consumer preference to the convenience and time-saving of urgent care, coupled with rising emergency care costs and a shortage of primary care physicians, stimulated demand for industry services. IBISWorld also reports the market size of the Urgent Care Centers industry in the US has grown 6.7% per year on average between 2018 and 2023.

"As more patients continue to choose the convenience and quality of Urgent Care for their acute medical needs, so does the need for ThriveAP to meet market demand. That is why we developed our Urgent Care transition to practice solution, to address the specific challenges of practice in this rapidly growing setting," said Jim Creason, President and CEO of ThriveAP. "We are honored to continue to partner with integrated health delivery systems, clinics, FQHCs, hospitals, and individual providers nationwide in our endeavor to support the advanced practice workforce. We will be launching additional transition to practice curriculums in 2023."

ThriveAP programs have proven to accelerate NP and PA ramp time, while increasing productivity, proficiency, and confidence.

The Urgent Care transition to practice curriculum boasts rolling enrollment and is available now! For more information on the program visit: https://www.thriveap.com/acute-care/urgent-care

Media Contact

Sarah Maxwell, ThriveAP, 1 4406673611, sarah.maxwell@thriveap.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ThriveAP