MobileWorxs support enterprise mobility brand UROVO, at Mobile World Congress

Enterprise hardware specialist, UROVO join Mobile World Congress to raise awareness of the rugged industrial hardware range in Europe.

WORCESTERSHIRE, UK, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UROVO launch their range of enterprise-grade rugged handheld solutions in Europe, presenting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. MWC hosts some of the most significant industry-leading technology companies at one of the most influential mobility events in the world. Each year showcases some of the newest innovations in technology.

After a few years of uncertainty during COVID-19, in 2022 MWC hosted over 61,000 attendees from almost 200 countries. This year the number of attendees is expected to increase exponentially as people emerge from the pandemic.

Thrilled to attend in 2023, UROVO are focused on raising awareness & increasing their presence in Europe. UROVO focuses on understanding end-users, identifying their frustrations and objectives to produce operation-specific solutions, that increase automation, reducing time & cost. Overall, improving business processes and increasing revenue.

Managing Director for UROVO Europe, Jeffrey Huang commented on the event, “ Mobile World Congress is one of the most established, renowned events in the mobility industry. We believe UROVO has a unique perception of users which has inspired our portfolio. We’re enthusiastic to demonstrate this at the exhibition to visitors and other exhibitors.”

At MWC, the UROVO stand will showcase products for specific applications. Showing scenarios for cold chain computing, transport & logistics and retail.

Displaying products such as the durable cold storage handheld and long range scanning, RT40. This device is equip with an anti-condensation screen and will automatically heat to room temperature at low temperatures, even at minus 30°. The RT40 was designed for industrial operations in cold store refrigeration. Or as a practical solution in extreme outdoor environments.

Additionally, the high performance DT50 range, available in multiple variations, each providing specific functionalities. Variants Include the high-performance, 5G-enabled DT50 5G. This model is the ultimate choice for high power and fast performance.

To support their efforts at Mobile World Congress, the handheld specialist is supported by partners, including UK based, rugged mobility specialist, MobileWorxs. Beginning their relationship in 2022, MobileWorxs are now the main the UK distributor for UROVO. Alike to UROVO, MobileWorxs have similar key values and objectives, working with businesses to provide end-users productivity-enhancing, rugged, enterprise-grade solutions that improve their business practices. MobileWorxs have completed significant projects throughout the EMEA. Distributing a range of rugged hardware, cases and accessories.

“MobileWorxs Managing Director, Andrew Cahill commented on the partnership, explaining, “We’re delighted to join forces with UROVO, it’s an exciting opportunity and we’re looking forward to developing our relationship further in the next few years. The UROVO portfolio features an exceptional range of products, and we can’t wait to showcase them all at Mobile World Congress. “

Mobile World Congress is taking place on Monday 27th February – Thursday 2nd March | Visit UROVO at MWC in hall 4, stand 4A50