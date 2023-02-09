League Data and ASAPP OXP™ renew partnership, bringing ASAPP feature sets to 39 Atlantic Canadian credit unions
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. and League Data Ltd. are pleased to announce the two companies have entered into a renewal agreement that extends the current long-term Multi-Tenant Software Licensing Agreement until December 31st, 2026. The renewal agreement will see ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform account and lending origination solutions delivered and supported for all 39 Atlantic credit unions that are supported by League Data Ltd.
The agreement, effective December 1, 2023, will extend the existing 4-year relationship between ASAPP and League Data and will continue to enable Atlantic credit unions to fully engage with their members using the ASAPP Platform across in-branch, digital and mobile channels to open accounts and apply for loans.
“Over the past four years, together, ASAPP and League Data have accomplished some amazing milestones. During the first 12-months of the Multi-Tenant Software Licensing Agreement, we were able to implement, configure, and deploy the ASAPP Origination feature sets for 40 credit unions across Atlantic Canada, and most importantly, be part of a major digital transformational shift for our Atlantic credit union partners,” noted Carrie Forbes, CEO, League Data. “With this renewal agreement, we’re excited to allow credit unions to continue to leverage and expand ASAPP OXP’s Account and Lending Origination feature sets.”
“As part of our recent ASAPP OXP East Coast Excursion, meeting with many of our credit union Client-Partners in-person, across Atlantic Canada, we were able to hear directly and understand the opportunities and challenges that have come from implementing ASAPP over the past four years,” said JR Pierman, President & CEO, ASAPP OXP. “We are excited to work in partnership with League Data as we evolve how our Atlantic credit union Client-Partners leverage both ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets as part of their overall digital transformation that is currently underway.”
ASAPP OXP capabilities, in conjunction with core banking and digital banking transformation projects are helping to propel the 39 Atlantic credit unions as they support over 312,000 members who are looking for anywhere, anytime, any channel access to best-in-class financial products and services across 4 provinces.
- 30 -
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
About League Data
As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Through leadership and innovation, League Data engages with Atlantic Canadian credit unions to understand their strategies, ensuring organizational development and support remains relevant and responsive to their needs.
Tony Dunham
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology
+1 705-297-2276
email us here