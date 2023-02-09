Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,589 in the last 365 days.

State certifies Common Thresher as new state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher (Alopias vulpinus).  

Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on Jan. 10, 2023.

The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught out of Oregon Inlet in 2005.

Viltoft was fishing with Oak Island Fishing Charters when he landed the shark using mullet, and 130-pound line on an 80W Shimano Tiagra reel paired with a Bazen Custom Rod. The shark was deceased upon landing after a 2-hour fight.

Viltoft’s fish measured 90-inches fork length (tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 164.75-inch total length (tip of the nose to end of the upper caudal lobe).

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Download photos of Viltoft’s fish at https://deq.nc.gov/state-record-common-thresher.

You just read:

State certifies Common Thresher as new state record

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.