The Church Studio Legacy Artist Experience: Dwight Twilley Live Interview and Art Exhibit

Dwight Twilley is a trailblazer who pioneered Power Pop crystalized with his top 20 smash hit "I'm on Fire". A modern renaissance man, expressing his creativity not just in music but also on canvas.” — Ronald Carlson

TULSA, OK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Studio presents a unique art show and Q&A event with iconic artist Dwight Twilley. Dwight, who was signed to Shelter Records in 1974, will discuss his life, music, Leon Russell, and his first smash single recorded at The Church Studio. This conversation will take place in the studio's Live Room, where Dwight began his career, and will be hosted by Teresa Knox in front of a limited audience of 100 people.

The Dwight Twilley Band was comprised of Dwight Twilley, Bill Pitcock IV, and Phil Seymour. The band is most known for the Top 20 hits "I'm on Fire" and "Girls," both of which originated in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dwight Twilley is a renowned painter, illustrator, and artist, in addition to being famous for his musical talents as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Since his youth, Dwight Twilley has produced many works of art that comprise his present collection. You will get the opportunity to hear Dwight discuss the link between some of his unique artworks and his songs. The collection is romantically inspired, emotionally charged, poetically inspired, and abstractly smart.

Dwight Twilley Live Interview & Art Exhibit is February 18th at 3:00-4:30 PM, doors opening at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at https://thechurchstudio.com/event/dwight-twilley-legacy-artist-experience/

