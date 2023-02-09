Judicial elections were held February 8, 2023. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly
Judicial elections were held February 8, 2023. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly:
Supreme Court
Seat 4
The Honorable David Garrison “Gary” Hill
Greenville, SC
Elected
Court of Appeals
Seat 1
The Honorable Blake A. Hewitt
Conway, SC
Re-elected
Seat 2
The Honorable Letitia H. Verdin
Greenville, SC
Elected
Circuit Court
15th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1
B. Alex Hyman
Conway, SC
Elected
At-Large, Seat 3
Patrick C. Fant, III
Greenville, SC
Elected
Family Court
1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 3
Mandy W. Kimmons
Ridgeville, SC
Elected
12th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1
Alicia A. Richardson
Britton’s Neck, SC
Elected
At-Large, Seat 7
The Honorable Thomas T. Hodges
Greenville, SC
Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 8
The Honorable Rosalyn Frierson-Smith
Columbia, SC
Re-elected