Court News ...

Judicial elections were held February 8, 2023. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly:

Supreme Court

Seat 4
The Honorable David Garrison “Gary” Hill
Greenville, SC
Elected

Court of Appeals

Seat 1
The Honorable Blake A. Hewitt
Conway, SC
Re-elected

Seat 2
The Honorable Letitia H. Verdin
Greenville, SC
Elected

Circuit Court

15th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1 
B. Alex Hyman
Conway, SC
Elected

At-Large, Seat 3
Patrick C. Fant, III
Greenville, SC
Elected

Family Court

1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 3
Mandy W. Kimmons
Ridgeville, SC
Elected

12th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1
Alicia A. Richardson
Britton’s Neck, SC
Elected

At-Large, Seat 7
The Honorable Thomas T. Hodges
Greenville, SC
Re-elected

At-Large, Seat 8
The Honorable Rosalyn Frierson-Smith
Columbia, SC
Re-elected

 

