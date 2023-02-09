AMA Triangle Opens Annual Marketing Mentorship Program
Current and Future Marketing Leaders in Central North Carolina Invited to Participate
We’re excited to continue the tradition of inspiring the next generation of marketing leaders with the CONNECT & INSPIRE program.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association’s (AMA) Triangle chapter is pleased to announce that applications are now open for CONNECT & INSPIRE, the organization’s signature mentorship program for regional marketing professionals.
Established in 2017, AMA Triangle's mentorship program has paired hundreds of marketing experts with future marketing leaders for self-paced mentorship to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas. Participants range from students to Fortune 500 executives.
Mentorship is an invaluable asset in career development and success for both mentors and proteges. Mentors have the ability to share the wisdom they’ve learned over their careers to help proteges land new job opportunities, take pivotal career steps, expand their networks, and enhance their leadership skills. In the ever-changing world of marketing, the power of a protégé provides a different perspective, relates different leadership experiences, and asks a different set of questions.
“We’re excited to continue the tradition of inspiring the next generation of marketing leaders with the CONNECT & INSPIRE program,” said Joe Bell, Vice President of Community Relations for AMA Triangle. “Mentors help to translate aspiration into actionable realities for their proteges. We’re proud to facilitate these mutually beneficial relationships that can change the course of people’s lives.”
Participation is open to all marketers in the Triangle region. Mentors can participate for free provided they meet the experience criteria. AMA Triangle members may become a protégé (mentee) at no cost as part of their chapter membership, and non-members are also welcome to participate for a nominal fee. Participants in the program are matched based on their personality, skill set and goals.
Applications are now being accepted. The program launches in March 2023 and runs through October. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.amatriangle.org/events-programs/mentorship-program/.
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org
About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.
