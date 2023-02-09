Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Vermont residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsBURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Vermont is joining in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Vermont divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Vermont residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in Vermont,” Collaborative Divorce Vermont professional Corey Wood said. “Our goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce by referring Vermont residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Divorce Vermont is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists who are dedicated to helping couples divorce with respect while educating Vermonters about their options for resolving their separation. Collaborative Divorce Vermont professionals are committed to an atmosphere of honesty, cooperation, integrity, professionalism, dignity, respect and candor to find acceptable solutions that honor the interests of individuals and families during the divorce process. Learn more at collaborativedivorcevermont.com.
