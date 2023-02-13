Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,671 in the last 365 days.

AMA Triangle Chapter Hosts "Using Strategic Relationships to Grow Your Marketing Career"

Keisha Williams, Guest Speaker for AMA Triangle in February 2023

Keisha Williams, Guest Speaker for AMA Triangle in February 2023

AMA Triangle - Building Marketing Community in Raleigh-Durham-Triad of North Carolina

AMA Triangle - Building Marketing Community in Raleigh-Durham-Triad of North Carolina

Local marketers to gain valuable insight into how to use relationships to advance career

Defining, building, and maintaining strategic relationships are critical for success and advancement in the workplace.”
— Keisha Williams, guest speaker
RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle chapter is hosting an educational event, “Using Strategic Relationships to Grow Your Marketing Career” on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, hosted by AMA Triangle partner Method Savvy in Durham. Perfect for those seeking a new role or looking to advance in their current position, this session will be led by Keisha Williams, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director for the ACLU of North Carolina.

“Defining, building, and maintaining strategic relationships are critical for success and advancement in the workplace,” said Keisha Williams, guest speaker. “I have personally benefited from leveraging my relationships to grow in my career, and I am excited to share this knowledge with others.”

In this educational session, Keisha will share how to:
- Define and manage your career stakeholders
- Think long-term
- Focus on the win-win
- Leverage your relationships
- Utilize networking opportunities and professional communities to advance your career

The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association has been serving marketers in the central North Carolina area since 1980 and has over 400 members throughout the region and across many industries. The organization focuses on education, networking, and mentorship opportunities to advance its mission.

“We are thrilled to host this educational event and provide our members with valuable insights on how to develop their careers in the marketing field,” said Hank Hoffmeier, AMA Triangle Chapter President. “Networking and building relationships with industry experts can play a significant role in advancing one's career, and I’m excited Keisha will be sharing these valuable insights with our attendees.”

Registration for this event is required and space is limited. To register, please visit https://www.amatriangle.org/event/using-strategic-relationships-to-grow-your-marketing-career/.


About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org

About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.

Jennifer Best
AMA Triangle
+1 919-726-7607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

AMA Triangle Chapter Hosts "Using Strategic Relationships to Grow Your Marketing Career"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.