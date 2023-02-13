AMA Triangle Chapter Hosts "Using Strategic Relationships to Grow Your Marketing Career"
Local marketers to gain valuable insight into how to use relationships to advance career
Defining, building, and maintaining strategic relationships are critical for success and advancement in the workplace.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle chapter is hosting an educational event, “Using Strategic Relationships to Grow Your Marketing Career” on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, hosted by AMA Triangle partner Method Savvy in Durham. Perfect for those seeking a new role or looking to advance in their current position, this session will be led by Keisha Williams, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director for the ACLU of North Carolina.
— Keisha Williams, guest speaker
“Defining, building, and maintaining strategic relationships are critical for success and advancement in the workplace,” said Keisha Williams, guest speaker. “I have personally benefited from leveraging my relationships to grow in my career, and I am excited to share this knowledge with others.”
In this educational session, Keisha will share how to:
- Define and manage your career stakeholders
- Think long-term
- Focus on the win-win
- Leverage your relationships
- Utilize networking opportunities and professional communities to advance your career
The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association has been serving marketers in the central North Carolina area since 1980 and has over 400 members throughout the region and across many industries. The organization focuses on education, networking, and mentorship opportunities to advance its mission.
“We are thrilled to host this educational event and provide our members with valuable insights on how to develop their careers in the marketing field,” said Hank Hoffmeier, AMA Triangle Chapter President. “Networking and building relationships with industry experts can play a significant role in advancing one's career, and I’m excited Keisha will be sharing these valuable insights with our attendees.”
Registration for this event is required and space is limited. To register, please visit https://www.amatriangle.org/event/using-strategic-relationships-to-grow-your-marketing-career/.
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org
About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.
