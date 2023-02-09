Baller Mixed Reality a Finalist in Four Categories of the American Metaverse Awards
We are honored to be considered among the leading Metaverse & Web 3 companies in the United States, as we collectively and responsibly build the next iteration of the Internet for generations to come”MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baller Mixed Reality has been shortlisted as a finalist in four categories of the upcoming American Metaverse Awards. Among a strong group of contenders bringing innovation to the Web 3 space (including tech ventures, law firms, and service providers) Baller Mixed Reality is under consideration for:
1) "Most Innovative #NFT Project"
2) "Top #Sports #Brand Initiative”
3) ”Top #XR / #AR / #VR Firm”
4) "Most-Exciting #Startup Company"
"We are honored to be considered among the leading Metaverse & Web 3 companies in the United States, as we collectively and responsibly build the next iteration of the Internet for generations to come." - Jonathan Herman, Founder & CEO
Stay tuned for additional updates.
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN [http://JonathanMHerman.com] - Based on the growing success of Strong Interactive and its subsidiary ventures, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman (Strong Interactive's Founder) among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States and Top 20 Founders globally. Jonathan will speak at the upcoming Miami NFT Week in March.
ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - Strong Interactive is the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. Bocazon.com was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine). Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing emerging technologies.
