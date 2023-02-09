Liveplex Adds Eclypses MTE® Technology to Provide Customers Full Endpoint Data Protection
Liveplex to deliver new Web 3.0 capabilities combined with a disruptive data protection solution to protect their customer’s most sensitive asset – their data.
UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex, a Palo Alto, California-based technology firm that provides technology solutions for next generation internet using Web 3.0 ecosystem announced their integration of Eclypses MTE technology. Eclypses, Inc., a leading provider in end-point data protection and developer of MTE® technology, offers mobile device management, web application, and IoT device security to protect data at the application level.
The implementation of MTE technology into Liveplex’s ecosystem will provide Liveplex customers with full end-point data protection.
Utilizing the Eclypses Cryptographic Library (ECL), MTE uniquely delivers enhanced end-to-end security capabilities such as verification of each endpoint connection and uniquely protected data packets with no change to the user experience and minimal impact on system resources. MTE secures data inside the application and allows Liveplex customers to stop trusting the operating system to secure their data.
Liveplex technology provides a solution to accelerate the adoption and monetization of web 3.0 for businesses.
“We are thrilled to partner with Liveplex to bring a next-level security standard to their customer’s data. Our MTE Web toolkit offers continuous website security and protects data from the browser all the way to the web server. We are fully confident that our MTE technology will complement Liveplex’s mission well and we are excited to work with their team on this implementation,” said Bryan Champagne, Chief Executive Officer at Eclypses.
Through this collaboration, Liveplex customers can feel confident in knowing their data is truly protected against cyber threats such as man-in-the-middle attacks, zero-day attacks, malware, brute force attacks, jailbroken/rooted devices, attack surfaces, and attack vectors caused by third-party applications, SIM swapping and cloning attacks, networking spoofing, and operating system defaults.
“Liveplex technology stack is created modularly to drive utility and ROI for enterprise use cases. Liveplex customers plug and play their way into Web 3.0, without the hassle of creating chains, algorithms, AI integration or advanced configuration. Our ability to provide them with next-level security standards in collaboration with Eclypses makes Liveplex one of the most secure technology stacks in the Web 3.0 space,” said Vimal Kumar, President at Liveplex.
About Eclypses
Eclypses sets the new standard for protecting sensitive data while in transit. Their disruptive technology, MicroToken Exchange® (MTE®), offers a transformative cyber security solution to replace actual data with instantly obsolete, meaningless random streams of values. Eclypses developed the MTE technology to be the most innovative and disruptive security solution for protecting data communication for web and mobile applications, and IoT devices. Eclypses has been tested for the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-3 (FIPS 140-3) validation after an independent, NIST-accredited laboratory put the Eclypses encryption modules through a series of tests for its MTE technology. In 2022, Eclypses won Best Cybersecurity Solution in the FTF News Technology Innovations Awards. For more information, please visit www.eclypses.com.
About Liveplex
Liveplex technology helps customers transform their business to Web 3.0 by integration of its APIs. Using easily integrated, modular features, customers can convert existing presence to meet the needs for safety, privacy, security and governance that customers expect. With Liveplex Web3.0, customers become the master of their own data and bring their customer community closer to their presence without any intermediaries. The technology helps the customer's brand integrate to any blockchain chosen, any storage, and any data reporting tool the company aligns with. For more information, please visit www.liveplex.io.
