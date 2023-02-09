Edamam Powers Nutrition Data for Leading Recipe Creators Food Network, New York Times Cooking, Delish and Many More

Edamam Powers Nutrition Data for Leading Recipe Creators Food Network, New York Times Cooking, Delish, America's Test Kitchen and More Businesses and developers can test drive the technology and analyze recipes by signing up for Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API. Edamam is the premier B2B provider of nutrition data to recipe owners, food media, restaurants and catering companies.

Edamam provides nutrition data, allergen and diet tagging to top recipe creators, enhancing user experience and nutrition driven recipe discovery.

Edamam is trusted by major brands to deliver nutrition analysis of recipes and data.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of nutrition data solutions to food, health, and wellness companies, recently added Hearst and its recipe focused property Delish to its notable list of recipe owner clients. Among the other companies using Edamam to provide nutrition data for recipes are New York Times Cooking, The Food Network, and America’s Test Kitchen. In addition, top CPG brands such as Barilla and Ocean Spray use Edamam for nutrition data and diet tagging. Microsoft leverages Edamam for nutrition data of recipes that show up in the search results of its search engine, Bing.

To deliver highly accurate nutrition data, as well as tag recipes for all allergens and most lifestyle diets such as keto, vegan, and paleo, Edamam uses proprietary technology, employing food domain specific Natural Language Understanding. Developed internally, this technology allows for very fast processing of recipes and delivers full nutrition analysis with accuracy similar to that of an experienced human nutritionist at a much more affordable price point. Businesses and developers can test drive the technology and analyze recipes by signing up for Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API.

“Edamam is trusted by major brands to deliver nutrition analysis of recipes and data, because we have proven over time that we deliver the fastest, cheapest, and most accurate automated solution on the market,” explained Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API allows for submission of recipes in a natural language, without pre-structuring of the recipe text. Each recipe is processed in less than a second and the resulting data includes information about calories, macronutrients (fat, carbs, protein), and all minerals and vitamins. Recipes are also automatically assigned allergen warnings of all recognized allergens and tagged for most lifestyle diets, as well meal type, dish type, cuisine, and variety of other health and wellness parameters, including more than 200 chronic conditions.

In addition to its Nutrition Analysis API, Edamam also provide Food Database Nutrition Lookup, and a Recipe Search API, which allows for searching among recipes on the web based on diet, health, or nutrient needs.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.