Edamam Launches Recipe Dataset for 80,000 Most Commonly Eaten Meals Worldwide

Edamam augments its existing Generic Meals dataset with the help of Generative AI to create full recipes including high quality images and cooking instructions.

The quality of the 80,000 AI-enhanced recipes approaches that of recipes developed by professional chefs and food bloggers.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a nutrition data company providing solution to health, wellness, and food businesses, unveiled today a new dataset of 80,000 recipes representing the most commonly eaten meals around the world. The Company plans to use this dataset to create out-of-the box meal plans, leveraging its existing Meal Planner API.

The recipes are built on top of Edamam’s Generic Meals dataset and have been enhanced by using Generative AI solutions to create images and cooking instructions for these Generic Meals. Edamam has used a human-in-the-loop approach to test, ascertain quality, and improve the dataset. The recipe dataset covers a wide range of cuisines, dishes, and ingredients, making it ideal for personalized meal planning.

“With such a wide variety of recipes, we can ensure the creation of personalized meal plans for people even on the most restrictive diets,” explained Victor Penev, the Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

As the dataset contains full recipes, it would not require referring to third party recipe creators as the current Meal Planner by Edamam does. Furthermore, it would be a much cheaper solution for many of the Company’s customer that want to license recipes but cannot afford professionally developed and tested recipes.

Any portion of the AI-enhanced recipe dataset can be licensed for use and customers would be able to select specific recipes based on a range of criteria such as diets, allergens, nutrient or ingredient restrictions, cuisines, and so on. Next, Edamam will integrate the 80,000 recipes dataset into its Meal Planner API, so that clients can directly do highly personalized meal planning for their own users, patients, and employees at a very affordable price point.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, Noom, Virta Health and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.