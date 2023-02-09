Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 9, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE
     Review of Senate and House Bills Pertaining to Water1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(394) State Treasurer     (Faubion/Miller)
(280) Public Defender Department     (Gray/Semiglia)
(341) Department of Finance and Administration     (Hitzman/Macias)
(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department     (Klundt/Densmore)
(690) Children, Youth and Families Department     (Chenier/Densmore)

For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION

1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(539) Commissioner of Public Lands     (Gaussoin/Chavez)
(420) Regulation and Licensing Department     (Anderson/Rivera)
(418) Tourism Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
(419) Economic Development Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
PRESENTATION
     Office of the Attorney General for the State of New Mexico

SB 165     LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT    (HAMBLEN)
SB 169     CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND     (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)
SB 176     ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE     (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)
SB 195     WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 239     STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU     (CAMPOS)
SB 254     GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES     (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)
SB 206     FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION     (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 236     UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT     (SOULES)
SB 237     UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM     (SOULES)
SB 283     REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT     (POPE)
SB 289     K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM     (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)
SB 304     CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS     (TALLMAN)
SB 307     LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY     (STEWART)
SB 325     SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT     (SOULES/SARIÑANA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 8, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 25     FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND     (MUÑOZ)
SB 33     TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT     (SHENDO/LITTLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
HARVEY, CHRISTIE ANN     appointment     Border Authority     (DIAMOND)
NAIR, SARITA     appointment     Department of Workforce Solutions     (HAMBLEN)
ALLEN, PATRICK M.     appointment     Department of Health    (STEWART)

SJR 1     STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA     (NEVILLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thurday, February 9, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321    
Presentation:
     New Mexico Tax Data Analytics Portal Pilot Project
          AJ Forte, NM Municipal League;
          Carlos Rey Romero, Associate VP for Research; and
          Darryl Ackley, CTO Institute for Complex Additive Systems Analysis

SB 54    ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT     (BURT)
SB 68     ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 204     EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS     (MUÑOZ)
SB 11     PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT     (STEWART/PADILLA)
SB 59     STUDY NM HIGH SPEED RAILROAD     (SOULES)
SB 69     ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)
SB 98     PUBLIC CONTRACT PAYMENTS     (DIAMOND)
SB 157     GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS     (KERNAN)
SB 100     EQUITABLE ACCESS TO EVENT TICKETS     (MAESTAS)
SB 292     CARLSBAD/EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS     (KERNAN/BROWN)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary –

Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###

