Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 9, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE

Review of Senate and House Bills Pertaining to Water1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(394) State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller)

(280) Public Defender Department (Gray/Semiglia)

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Hitzman/Macias)

(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department (Klundt/Densmore)

(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Chenier/Densmore)



Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION



1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)

(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

PRESENTATION

Office of the Attorney General for the State of New Mexico

SB 165 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)

SB 176 ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)

SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 239 STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU (CAMPOS)

SB 254 GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)

SB 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)

SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)

SB 283 REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT (POPE)

SB 289 K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)

SB 304 CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)

SB 307 LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY (STEWART)

SB 325 SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (SOULES/SARIÑANA)



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Thursday, February 8, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

HARVEY, CHRISTIE ANN appointment Border Authority (DIAMOND)

NAIR, SARITA appointment Department of Workforce Solutions (HAMBLEN)

ALLEN, PATRICK M. appointment Department of Health (STEWART)

SJR 1 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair



Thurday, February 9, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321

Presentation:

New Mexico Tax Data Analytics Portal Pilot Project

AJ Forte, NM Municipal League;

Carlos Rey Romero, Associate VP for Research; and

Darryl Ackley, CTO Institute for Complex Additive Systems Analysis



SB 54 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT (BURT)

SB 68 ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS (HEMPHILL)

SB 204 EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS (MUÑOZ)

SB 11 PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/PADILLA)

SB 59 STUDY NM HIGH SPEED RAILROAD (SOULES)

SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

SB 98 PUBLIC CONTRACT PAYMENTS (DIAMOND)

SB 157 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (KERNAN)

SB 100 EQUITABLE ACCESS TO EVENT TICKETS (MAESTAS)

SB 292 CARLSBAD/EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN/BROWN)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary –

Room 323 (505) 986-4265

