India Basmati Rice Market Share, Consumption, Size, Price, Growth Analysis, Trends, Demand, and Report 2022-2027
By the IMARC Group, the India basmati rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.30% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Basmati Rice Market Research Report:
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Basmati Rice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the basmati rice market share in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India basmati rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.30% during 2022-2027. Basmati rice is a rice type initially found in the Indian subcontinent and is traditionally consumed as part of Indian and South Asian cuisines. It has a long and slender grain with a delicate fragrance. It is either consumed plain or with accompaniments and is cooked with spices to make savory rice dishes. It is available in either raw or parboiled forms. Basmati rice has gained traction in India due to its excellent aroma, aesthetic taste, and good cooking qualities. This rice is majorly preferred to consume on various occasions and ceremonies, including marriages, Eid, and house and corporate parties.
India Basmati Rice Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by increasing demand for aromatic rice. In line with this, inflating disposable income and rising consciousness regarding a healthy lifestyle is positively influencing the demand for the product. Furthermore, considerable changes in the food consumption pattern and the growing trend of eating outside are catalyzing the market. Apart from this, the superior quality, taste, and aroma of the basmati rice are driving the consumer preference for the product.
Moreover, the surging need for healthy food products and the elevated production of basmati rice are propelling the market. Besides this, the penetration of e-commerce and online retail chains is strengthening the sales of basmati rice across the region. Additionally, multiple companies are focusing on giving a distinct texture to make their products unique from others, thus providing a boost to the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type of Rice:
• Parboiled
• Raw
Breakup by Pack Size:
• Retail Packaging
• Institutional Packaging
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline Stores
• Online Stores
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
