Carbon Black Market Pricing 2023: Size (US$ 22.0 Billion), Share, Analysis, Outlook, Top Companies & Report 2028
Carbon Black Industry Growth Analysis Report 2023-2028:
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global carbon black pricing. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global carbon black market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.
Carbon black refers to an elemental compound that is obtained by the incomplete combustion of petroleum products, such as natural gas, coal tar, and petroleum oil. It is characterized by a fine black powder composed of para-crystalline carbon that is obtained by pyrolysis of low-value oil residues and partial burning at high temperatures under controlled process conditions. It provides a high yield and substantial control over the particle structure and size of the output, making it ideal for mass production. It is produced in various types, including carbon black furnaces, thermal, channel, and acetylene black.
Global Carbon Black Market Trends:
One of the key factors driving the global market is the expanding automotive industry. Along with this, the wide utilization of carbon black across manufacturing and construction sectors is catalyzing the demand across the globe. Moreover, the wide adoption of carbon black across the rubber industry, since it works as a filler in tires, improves its physical characteristics, aids in transferring heat away, prevents electrostatic charging, and provides it greater strength, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing regulations and initiatives by governments to minimize carbon emissions are favoring the market for carbon black on the global level. Furthermore, the wide adoption of carbon black in the paints and coatings sectors, in jet black paints, which act as a protective coating for various products, is strengthening the demand.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)
• Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) (BKK: BCT)
• Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH
• Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE: PCBL)
• TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
• Omsk Carbon Group OOO
• Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.
• OCI COMPANY Ltd.
• China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
• SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.
Global Carbon Black Industry Outlook:
Moreover, the continuous development of new technologies and the usage of carbon black in three-dimensional (3D) printing and in lithium-ion batteries, is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, numerous major companies are heavily investing in research and development activities to develop innovative manufacturing processes, which will reduce gas emissions within the permissible limit and improves the quality of their production, thus providing an impetus to the market. Besides, the wide adoption of carbon black in the manufacturing of plastics due to its UV protection and conductive properties is impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization, constant technological innovations, and growing utilization in the healthcare sector, are also influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
• Tire
• Non-Tire Rubber
• Plastics
• Inks and Coatings
• Others
Breakup by Grade:
• Standard Grade
• Specialty Grade
Breakup by Type:
• Furnace Black
• Channel Black
• Thermal Black
• Acetylene Black
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
