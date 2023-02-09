Benjamin Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments Named to ETA’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2023

Benjamin Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin Griefer, 29, COO of Maverick Payments has been recognized as one of ETA’s 40 under 40 extraordinary payments executives by fellow ETA members.

Members of the ETA 40 under 40 cohort are nominated and recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association at their annual meeting in April. This year the ceremony will take place in Atlanta, GA.

Benjamin says, “I am honored and humbled to be recognized for my accomplishments, and Maverick is committed to developing the next generation of payments leaders. Building a strong team of dedicated payments professionals coupled with leading-edge technology has been the secret to our success.”

Over the past year, Maverick developed an internal training program incentivizing employees to become ETA Certified Payments Professionals.

“ETA sets the bar high for establishing excellence within the payments industry,” adds Benjamin. “Their commitment to education, ethics, and advocacy fosters new opportunities for growth and leadership for members at every stage of their careers.”

Maverick will be among the exhibitors at ETA’s annual conference at the end of April. The show centers on continuing education and advocacy within the payments industry. Additionally, ETA highlights key achievements within the payments space via its annual STAR awards. Maverick Payments has also been named as a finalist for ETA’s ISO of the Year.

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and onboarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Easily implemented payment processing services oﬀered to business clients that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, our platform is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family-owned, and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com

