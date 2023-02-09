Excelya transitions into next operational chapter as cofounders step into CEO positions

Excelya are delighted to appoint Francois Moisson and Frederic Paqueville into CEO positions, Business & People and Transformation and Support respectively.

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, FRANCE, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelya prepares for new organic growth, building upon a high-quality delivery platform enhanced with acquisitive growth over the last 3 years.

2022 saw the final completion and integration of the expansion of Excelya across Europe, India, and the USA. The Group has proven itself to be able to deliver large complex projects and FSPs across multiple disciplines to delight our expanding client base. Client demand has allowed us to expand outside Europe into North America and Asia.

As we embark upon the next chapter of our growth, we are making some leadership changes and are delighted to appoint Francois Moisson as CEO and co-Founder, focusing upon Business & People, and Frederic Paqueville as CEO and co-Founder focusing upon Transformation and Support.

Frederic and Francois are the 2014 founders of the organization and will reassume Executive leadership.

Alan Morgan, CEO since 2020, will transition to an Advisor role, and retire from the organization later in the year to focus upon non-executive and consulting projects.

Frederic Paqueville noted: “We thank Alan for helping us to integrate and scale the Excelya business into a world class CRO and wish him well as he moves to the next phase of his career. It is good timing to switch leadership to build upon our solid foundation, and to accelerate growth across our 3 core business areas of FSP, Full Service, and Resourcing.”

Alan Morgan commented “It has been a privilege to play a part in the Excelya journey and I am delighted to see how strong and capable the Excelya organization has become across Europe, India, and the USA. I wish the whole team, and Frederic and Francois, the very best for continued expansion and growth.”

About Excelya

Excelya is an independent partner that serves Biotech, Pharma, and Medical Device organizations with a comprehensive range of Full-service CRO, FSP, and Resourcing solutions guided by compassion, care, and excellence.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, France, and operating in 28 countries across Europe, USA and India, Excelya has a global team of 900+ experts who understand the critical needs of clients to provide bespoke and robust trial solutions across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, with speciality focus on Oncology & Haematology, Rare Disease & Pediatrics, Infectious Disease, Inflammation & Immunotherapy, Pain/CNS and Late Phase & RWE.

Excelya is committed to helping our clients deliver life-changing therapies collaboratively, so we can transform tomorrow together.