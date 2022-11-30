Excelya Expands its North American Footprint with New Office in Durham North Carolina, USA

The Excelya Group today announced that it has opened a new office in the Research Triangle Park area of Durham North Carolina, in the United States.

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Excelya Group today announced that it has opened a new office in the Research Triangle Park area of Durham North Carolina, in the United States.

Having been established in the USA since 2019, Excelya’s new office will support the continued growth and expansion of its capabilities in North America, to deliver global solutions across its Full-Service, Functional Service Provision and Contract Staff Resourcing business modes.

“We are strategically committed to investing and growing our presence in the USA as a priority to meet the needs of our customers.” John O’Brien, Excelya Chief Commercial Officer, stated. “While many of our employees work remotely, our new office located in RTP will help us attract top local talent and will become an important operating hub for further expansion”.

Excelya specializes in applying a flexible, people and patient-centric approach to delivering robust clinical trial solutions for a broad range of therapeutic areas. With deep roots in Europe spanning 40 years across the group, the Excelya Group has expanded its operations to 28 countries with significant hubs in Western and Eastern Europe, North America and India.

About Excelya

Excelya is a trusted CRO partner that serves Biotech, Pharma, and Medical Device organizations with a comprehensive range of Full-Service, FSP, and Resourcing solutions.

Headquartered in Europe, Excelya has a global team of 900+ committed experts who understand the critical needs of clients to provide bespoke and robust trial solutions.

Excelya takes a one-team approach to work: our shared success is the result of collaboration at every stage of a project, from regulatory affairs and clinical operations to safety and medical affairs to biometrics to quality assurance and strategic development.

Excelya is committed to helping our clients deliver life-changing therapies collaboratively, so we can transform tomorrow together.

Additional Information

To discover more about Excelya, visit: www.excelya.com

