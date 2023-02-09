HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest
HoduCC has been named the best Predictive Dialer Software in India for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center, a product from one of India’s leading unified communications software makers HoduSoft, has been listed by SoftwareSuggest as the ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’
The news comes just days after HoduSoft got shortlisted by siliconindia Magazine as the ‘10 Most Promising Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Solutions Providers 2023.’
The HoduCC - Omnichannel Contact Center software comes with a wide array of sophisticated features such as the auto-dialer, predictive dialer, skill-based routing, automatic call distribution, webRTC phone, multi-level IVR, built-in CRM, real-time analytics and reports and single tenant and multi-tenant features.
It also has various work-from-home features such as call forwarding to mobile, call bridging, browser-based, and call recording, and it also comes with various add-ons such as quality analysis, IVR and agent survey, WhatsApp broadcasting, SMS broadcasting, and many others. For SMS integrations, the software can be integrated with Telnyx and Twilio and it can be integrated with Zendesk, Zoho, and Salesforce for CRM integrations.
In the review section, the online platform mentioned the pros of omnichannel software by saying that it is best for small businesses and start-ups. The software provides excellent setup, support, SMS, and CRM integrations, as well as a host of advanced and easy-to-use features.
The review also recommended HoduCC software for small to large-scale businesses. It also lauded the professionalism of the support team and their round-the-clock availability to troubleshoot any issues. HoduCC’s chrome extension and social media integration is also highlighted in the pros. In the cons, the review mentioned no bad experience or any major issues with HoduCC.
Speaking about the milestone achievement, HoduSoft’s Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said “At HoduSoft, we’re delighted to know that we’ve found a spot in SoftwareSuggest’s list of 25 best predictive dialer software for call centers in India. SoftwareSuggest is an extremely reputable online platform for business software and it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be featured in it.”
“It will only encourage our team of passionate, competent, and dedicated business communication specialists to work harder and develop more such innovative products as well as better our existing products to provide exceptional returns to our clients,” he added.
About SoftwareSuggest
SoftwareSuggest lists, reviews, compares and offers free consultation of business software and service solutions on its website https://www.softwaresuggest.com/. Founded by Ankit Dudhwewala and Piyush Patel in 2014, the online platform provides a comprehensive list of various business software across industries starting from agriculture to textile, and helps business leaders discover the right service partners.
About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is one of the leading unified communications software providers in India. Established in 2015, HoduSoft offers sophisticated and high-quality business communication solutions to all types and sizes of businesses around the world. With years of experience and a team of highly competent and dedicated professionals, HoduSoft has emerged as one of the leading VoIP solution providers that offer world-class communication products at exceptional price points. Apart from HoduCC contact and call center software, HoduSoft is also the maker of quality software products such as HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.
About HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software
HoduCC is feature-rich multichannel contact center software that’s designed to provide personalized customer service with excellence. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduCC omnichannel contact center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
