Touched by Type 1: Beneficiary For This Year’s Winter Park Fashion Show
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touched by Type 1, a widely recognized local non-profit focused on finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes is the honored and grateful beneficiary to this year’s Winter Park Fashion Show held on February 25th, 2023, starting at 6pm.
445 dancers from 14 different groups, coming together for 1 powerful evening of entertainment and hope. Until there is a cure, there will be Dancing for Diabetes ?
Each year, Winter Park Fashion Show founder Sarah Grafton and her team host an evening to remember where the event continues to push the boundaries of fashion. Whether they’re celebrating new attitudes, personalities or influences shaping the fashion scene today, they are also changing lives. Guests can look forward to being spoiled with VIP seating, pre-party nuptials and so much more.
On the runway, you can expect to see labels like Coco Indigo who bring a mix of timeless yet a free-spirited bohemian flare. Or perhaps you’re looking for a sustainable fashion brand like Overchill that is revolutionizing the en vogue scene. Better yet, maybe you’re seeking your own brand of confidence with statement pieces from Zingara Souls. Whatever the case, you can expect to fall in love with brands, boutiques and models alike.
Where to Get Tickets:
You can purchase tickets online on the show’s EventBrite page, here. General admission starts at $150, with the Bestie Package costing $400 for a pair of tickets.
The mission of Touched by Type 1 is to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raise funds to find a cure and inspire those with diabetes to thrive. To learn more about them or to donate directly to their cause, visit their website.
What started as a community fundraiser organized by a middle school student and small group of trusted advisers, has blossomed into an impactful and well respected nonprofit organization – spreading awareness about Type 1 Diabetes.
We Are Touched By Type 1