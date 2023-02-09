Remarks by NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in U.S. House Briefing Supporting a Democratic, Secular, Republic in Iran

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi joins a congressional press briefing on Feb 8, 2023, hosted by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) & attended by a bipartisan group of House members, to introduce H.Res.100, supporting Iran uprising for a democratic, secular nonn

H.Res.100 was introduced by Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) with 165 original bi-partisan co-sponsors in support of a democratic nonnuclear secular Republic Iran-Feb 8, 2023

H.Res.100 was introduced on the anniversary of the 1979 anti-dictatorial revolution, as another revolution is in the making today for freedom and justice.

The Iranian people only look to the future, which is a democratic republic based on separation of religion and state, gender equality and a non-nuclear Iran.”
— Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-elect

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 8, 2023, the bipartisan U.S. House resolution, H.Res.100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government,” was introduced by Congressmen Tom McClintock (R-CA), and several of the 165 bi-partisan original cosponsors, at a congressional press conference.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also addressed the press conference via satellite. Below is the full text of her remarks.

"Thank you very much Chairman Tom McClintock. Thank you, Congressman Brad Sherman.

"I want to thank all the members of congress who are here today. You represent the values of the American people. You are standing on the right side of the history. You are defending the rights of the Iranian people to determine their own future and to deny the Iranian regime the means and resources to suppress the population.

"We are on the anniversary of the anti-dictatorial revolution in 1979, when a unified nation swept a dictator, the Shah, out of power to achieve freedom and democracy. But Khomeini hijacked their revolution and established a religious dictatorship.

"However, today, after more than 40 years of repression and resistance, the Iranian nation is ready again to overthrow another form of dictatorship. They want to put an end to one century of dictatorship and establish a democratic and pluralistic and secular republic.

"What you see in Iran today is another revolution in the making. This is the result of 40 years of organized resistance and fighting against the regime, with 120,000 political executions. The balance between the Iranian people and the regime will never return to before the uprising.

"Of course, the regime will resort to export of terrorism and warmongering until its last days. I hope with your efforts at the U.S congress, the administration will adopt a firm and effective policy vis-a-vis this regime.

"I am confident that this revolution will succeed, because people of Iran are determined to end this regime and they are willing to pay the price. It will succeed because the people are rejecting any form of dictatorships of the past and present. They only look to the future, which is a democratic republic based on separation of religion and state, gender equality and a non-nuclear Iran.

"Once again, I want to commend you all for this very important bi-partisan congressional initiative in support of the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance, which you announced today.

"Thank you very much."

Congressional Press Briefing | Supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of Iran - February 8, 2023

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran's parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran's nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

