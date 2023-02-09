EcoEnclose Launches Sustainable Pallet Wrap Alternatives
Paper pallet wrap and 25% recycled stretch wrap are helping warehouses nationwide improve the sustainability of their operations.LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose, producer of sustainable packaging for the world’s most conscious eCommerce brands, has recently launched two eco-friendly alternatives to traditional pallet wrap - curbside recyclable paper pallet protection and stretch film made with 25% post-consumer waste. This launch represents another step forward in EcoEnclose’s commitment to helping ecommerce brands achieve sustainability goals across their entire operation.
Pallet wrap is an essential supply for all factories and warehouses, helping to protect and secure goods across their supply chain. Unfortunately, the vast majority of pallet wrap is made from virgin plastic that is used once and then landfilled.
EcoEnclose now offers two innovative alternatives.
Their pallet stretch film made with 25% post-consumer waste is a leap forward in the world of plastic circularity, as its recycled content is derived directly from plastic film. This unique solution is available by the roll or by the case, and can be used by warehouses of all sizes. It is recyclable with LDPE film.
Their paper stretch wrap is a plastic-free option that is both curbside recyclable and naturally biodegradable. The solution features honeycomb die-cut paper that expands to wrap around pallets. It is available at minimum quantities of 300 rolls. Because paper alternatives always have lower strength and durability than the traditional plastic solutions they are replacing, EcoEnclose works with warehouses to pilot test this unique material before any orders are placed, to confirm that it will provide the level of protection needed.
“I watch our warehouse team go through roll after roll of stretch film. I know this is critical to getting packaging to our customers safely, but it still frustrates me to see so much single-use, virgin plastic leaving our building,” says Saloni Doshi, CEO of EcoEnclose. “Switching to an alternative made with post-consumer waste is a big win. We’ll keep working on increasing recycled content over time, with the goal of having a solution that is over 90% recycled.”
Brands interested in paper pallet wrap or recycled stretch film can reach out to EcoEnclose to learn more about their options and next steps to pilot these eco-conscious alternatives.
About EcoEnclose: EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 eCommerce stores be proud of how they ship. EcoEnclose has a long-term vision of achieving true packaging circularity and is constantly innovating and improving offerings to support that goal. The company partners with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.
