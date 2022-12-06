EcoEnclose Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
This packaging provider recognized for its commitment to sustainability innovationLOUISVILLE, CO, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Products category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.
EcoEnclose is the original provider of sustainable packaging for the world’s most progressive direct-to-consumer brands. The company is on a mission to develop a truly circular future in which all packaging is made from packaging. EcoEnclose offers a diverse line of mailers, shipping boxes, void fill, packaging tape, and more, most of which is 100% recycled and recyclable. They have brought a myriad of sustainability innovations to market, including the first line of 100% recycled poly mailers, algae printing ink, curbside recyclable label release liners, and wheat straw packaging paper.
“We are grateful to Inc. and are thrilled to be part of this incredible group of featured businesses. Investing in R&D to help move towards our long-term vision of circularity is the most motivating and exciting part of our work at EcoEnclose,” says Saloni Doshi, CEO and Chief Sustainability Geek, “But these efforts are often a tremendous drain on our day-to-day business. It was energizing to see how quickly the Inc. team recognized that these private sector efforts to help test, validate and commercialize nascent sustainability innovations can lead to tremendous positive impact for the planet long-term.”
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
ABOUT ECOENCLOSE
EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 eCommerce stores be proud of how they ship. EcoEnclose has a long-term vision of achieving true packaging circularity and is constantly innovating and improving offerings to support that goal. The company partners with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.
ABOUT INC.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Saloni Doshi
EcoEnclose
