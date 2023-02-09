Pollock Company Launches New Website with Expanded Resources and Improved User Experience
Pollock Company is known for its award-winning cyber security and managed IT services
We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which offers a more streamlined and valuable experience for our customers.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollock Company, a family-owned cyber security and IT services company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved website that enhances user experience and offers a wealth of free IT resources for customers.
“At Pollock Company, we are dedicated to providing businesses with the latest technology and resources to help them stay ahead in the rapidly changing world of business technology. We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which offers a more streamlined and valuable experience for our customers,” said Ed Pollock, CEO of Pollock Company.
Among the company’s wide range of business solutions includes:
Managed IT Services - Pollock partners with companies of all sizes to provide full service IT solutions with local support, fast response times, and no long term contracts.
Print. Copy. Scan. Mail - Pollock sells and services industry-leading brands for all paper processes. They partner with Konica Minolta, Ricoh, HP, Canon, FP, and more.
Workflow Solutions - Pollock provides custom document workflow solutions designed to increase productivity, decrease cost, and meet compliance and security guidelines.
Telephones And Faxing - Experienced technicians help companies with installing and maintaining VOIP telephones, secure electronic faxing, unified communication solutions and voice continuity.
Physical Security And Alarms - A suite of connected security devices provides users with a full picture of the health and safety of their environments.
Structured Cabling - From just adding a few cables to designing the structured cabling system for a brand new building, Pollock has a dedicated team of installers ready to help with Copper, Fiber Optic, Access Control and Alarm Cabling.
Pollock maintains a legacy of high standards, provides the highest level of service for client needs in the rapidly changing field of business technology, and believes in giving back to the communities they serve. Recently, Pollock Company was named Best IT Company in Augusta Chronicle’s 2022 Cyber City’s Best Awards.
For more information on Pollock Company, visit www.pollockcompany.com.
About Pollock Company
Trusted since 1965, Pollock Company provides the Augusta area with cybersecurity and IT services, commercial printers, and business workflow solutions. Since the company’s expansion in 2000 to Columbia, SC, businesses in South Carolina have trusted Pollock Company to meet their needs for print devices, office equipment, and technology. For more information, visit www.pollockcompany.com.
Mr. Ed Pollock
Pollock Company
+1 706-733-0537
info@pollockcompany.com
