SalesScreen Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Sales Products
Achieving the accolade based on entirely organic customer reviews, SalesScreen is proud to be among the top 50 Sales Products named by G2
Thank you to our customers who left us a review. We are excited to continue to innovate, grow, and improve SalesScreen to provide the sales solutions our customers have come to expect from our team.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, one of the leading sales gamification platforms, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing amongst the Top 50 Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
— Sindre Haaland, CEO and Founder
The SalesScreen Platform
For years, SalesScreen has been steadily climbing the ranks for gamification, sales performance management, and sales coaching in G2. Just last quarter they hit new heights when they were named a leader for enterprise-level sales teams. Being named as one of G2’s best software for sales is a feather in the cap for this highly decorated team.
SalesScreen’s award-winning sales gamification platform includes:
- Up-to-the-minute data visualizations for TVs, desktops, and mobile phones
- A variety of customizable sales competitions
- A social feed for celebrating everyday wins and endorsing colleagues
- Leaderboards & dashboards showcasing real-time data
- Automated milestone achievements
- A rewards shop where reps can pick and choose what they want to win
- An interactive and intuitive sales coaching module
Over the past few years, SalesScreen has evolved from a niche gamification company to a well-established sales solution for companies of all sizes.
SalesScreen’s CEO Sindre Haaland stated, “This award means so much to me as a leader here at SalesScreen. We would not have been able to accomplish half as much without our amazing team and the insights from our customers constantly pushing us forward. As we look forward to the remainder of 2023, we are excited to continue to innovate, grow, and improve SalesScreen to provide our customers with the sales solutions they have come to expect from our team. Thank you to all of our customers who have left us a review here and a massive thank you to my team, our people have always been our greatest asset, and this group’s dedication is inspiring.”
What are the G2 awards?
“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”
The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
About SalesScreen
SalesScreen is the leading sales gamification solution for building motivated teams which achieve their goals. By tapping into the individual psychological drivers that motivate sales reps, SalesScreen boosts performance across your team. Our gamification works by engaging each user with up-to-the-minute performance data, dozens of competitions, personal milestone celebrations, a rewards shop, and streamlined sales coaching. Since its creation in Norway in 2014, SalesScreen has motivated tens of thousands of sales reps globally and is consistently rated highly by customers for ease of use, satisfaction, and industry-leading customer service.
