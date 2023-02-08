HeartBeam CEO Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D. accepted into Forbes Business Council
HeartBeam has developed a system that can be used by patients at home to help their physicians assess whether chest pain is the result of an MI. For the first time outside of a medical setting, physicians can determine with a patient-friendly device if c
Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D. founder and CEO of medtech firm HeartBeam, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.
HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)
Based on the depth and diversity of his experience, Vajdic was vetted and selected to join the Council. He was commended for his positive impacts on the world of medtech and areas of personal and professional success. With his company HeartBeam, Vajdic has been driving innovation in heart attack detection through a growing number of small, easy-to-use technologies capable of detecting a heart attack — unlike the many consumer-facing devices that can only detect AFib. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Branislav into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Vajdic has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Vajdic will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Vajdic will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited to be joining the Forbes Business Council," Vajdic said. "Networking and sharing my expertise with the Council will help raise awareness of all HeartBeam is doing to improve heart attack detection."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT HEARTBEAM, INC.
HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI™ is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more accurately identify a heart attack. HeartBeam AIMIGo™ is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smartphone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote heart attack detection. HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com. To learn more about HeartBeam, visit heartbeam.com
