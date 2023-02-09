Prositions Launches New Microlearning Program on Working with Gen Z
With the right strategies and skills, every business can make the most of the opportunities and advantages that come with having Gen Zers in their workforce.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working with Gen Z is a highly informative original course developed by Prositions, Inc., a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, and generational expert Dr. Santor Nishizaki.
Utilizing Dr. Santor Nishizaki’s original research and information from his number one best-selling book of the same title, Working with Gen Z seeks to increase generational awareness and provide all organizations with the tools to foster a productive and engaging work environment for all generations, especially the newest generation to enter the workforce, Generation Z.
“Gen Z has the potential to revolutionize the workplace, and we’re already seeing it happen,” said Dr. Santor Nishizaki. “I'm excited to be partnering with Prositions and EZPZ Videos to provide organizations with the necessary tools to help them empower the newest generation in the workforce.”
Key elements this course examines are:
● How Gen Z views the workplace
● How to recruit Gen Z employees
● How to retain Gen Z employees
● Featured interviews from real Gen Zers
● And more!
“It's no secret that Gen Z is transforming the modern workplace, and with the right strategies and skills, every business can make the most of the opportunities and advantages that come with having Gen Zers in their workforce,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “Our Working with Gen Z course with Dr. Santor Nishizaki is perfect for every organization seeking to prepare for the future.”
To preview the introductory module of the new program, visit https://prositions.com/new-course-working-with-gen-z/.
About Dr. Santor Nishizaki:
Santor Nishizaki, EdD, MBA, is the founder and CEO of Mulholland Consulting Group, whose mission is to help organizations increase generational awareness and create a happier workplace. His work on Millennials and Gen Z in the workplace has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Psychology Today, the Boston Globe, Yahoo Finance, MSN.com, CNN.com, SHRM Blog, College Recruiter, and elsewhere.
About Prositions
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Their LMS application, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 micro-video and SCORM-based learning bites, giving employees instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. Learn more at https://www.prositions.com.
About EZPZ Videos
EZPZ Videos is a leading producer of nanolearning videos, with over 500 modules covering topics like HR Compliance, Leadership, Technology, Customer Relations, Motivation, Personal Productivity, Mindfulness, Stress Management, Virtual Teams, and more. Learn more at https://www.ezpzvideos.com.
