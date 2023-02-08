iUrban Teen Offers Free Emergency Certification Training for Seattle-area Underserved Teens
SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Red Safety and Security, iUrban Teen students will offer emergency training for teens that covers CPR, choking, automated external defibrillators (AED) and first aid for infants, teens, and adults. The session will be held on Saturday February 11 at Noon in Tukwila, WA.
Students will be shown and learn how to perform proper compressions and how to use an AED in the precious moments before first responders arrive, how to render aid to an adult or child who is choking, and more. At its conclusion, students will know how to help a family member, friend, or anyone in need of emergency assistance and receive certification.
For more information and to register, please visit:
https://iurbanteen.org/event/cpr-certification-training/
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Meera Bowman-Johnson
