It's Time for Doctors to Productize Their Medical Services and Reach More Patients

Revolutionizing healthcare, Metaclinic reduces administrative burden for medical companies and improves patient care with its all-in-one platform.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare delivery is undergoing a major transformation, with an increasing number of patients and rising costs. To address these challenges, Metaclinic, a unique platform that helps doctors productize their medical services, is providing a solution that reduces the administrative burden on medical companies and improves patient care.

One of the key benefits of productizing services is that it allows doctors to reach more patients. By streamlining the care process and handling the administrative tasks, doctors can spend more time with patients and provide the best possible care. This is especially important in today's healthcare environment, where the shortage of doctors is putting a tremendous burden on medical companies to provide high-quality care at an affordable price.

Metaclinic provides a complete solution, with direct contracting and a system that can handle the entire care flow, from referral to billing. This eliminates the need for a traditional middleman, saving medical companies money and reducing healthcare costs for everyone. The platform also handles clinical trials, making it easier for new treatments to reach the market and improve patient outcomes.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of a movement to make healthcare more efficient and affordable," said Brett Landrum, CEO of Metaclinic. "By helping doctors productize their services and reach more patients, we're improving the quality of care and reducing costs. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare, and Metaclinic is making that a reality."

The Metaclinic platform was originally built for Advanced Pathology Solutions, a leading provider of esoteric cancer diagnostics, to help them scale their ability to diagnose the most complex of cancers by integrating their services with GI practices across the country. The platform has since been adopted by a growing number of medical companies, and its success has been recognized by healthcare industry leaders.

"We've seen the positive impact that Metaclinic has had on medical companies and patients, and we're excited to see that impact continue to grow," said Brett Landrum. "Our platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, making it easy for doctors to productize their services and reach more patients. And with 24/7 support, we're always here to help when you need us."

About Metaclinic
Metaclinic is a healthcare platform that helps doctors productize their medical services, reducing the administrative burden on medical companies and improving patient care. With direct contracting and a system that can handle the entire care flow, from referral to billing, Metaclinic is revolutionizing healthcare delivery. To learn more, visit www.metaclinic.com.

Care Hubs Overview

It's Time for Doctors to Productize Their Medical Services and Reach More Patients

