iUrban Teen Presents: Snowshoes on Deck 2023
Underserved Black, Latino, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander Students set to explore features of Mount St. HelensSEATTLE, WA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, March 19, iUrban Teen will host an outdoor excursion at the Ape Caves with the Mount St. Helens Institute. Teens will experience an immersive winter adventure learning about the forests and lava features of Mount St. Helens. Together, they will explore the way that volcanic landscapes change over time and the phenomena of lava tube caves.
Snowshoes, trekking poles, and microspikes (if snowshoes are not needed) will be provided free of charge for the approximately eight hour trek. If requested in advance, items that can be provided include: rain jackets, rain pants, hats, gloves, and handwarmers.
This outdoor excursion supports social emotional learning, team building and group bonding for teens ages 14-18 from historically underserved backgrounds.
For more information and to register, please visit: https://iurbanteen.org/event/snowshoes-on-deck-2023/
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
meerab@iurbanteen.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube