Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,871 in the last 365 days.

iUrban Teen Presents: Snowshoes on Deck 2023

Underserved Black, Latino, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander Students set to explore features of Mount St. Helens

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, March 19, iUrban Teen will host an outdoor excursion at the Ape Caves with the Mount St. Helens Institute. Teens will experience an immersive winter adventure learning about the forests and lava features of Mount St. Helens. Together, they will explore the way that volcanic landscapes change over time and the phenomena of lava tube caves.

Snowshoes, trekking poles, and microspikes (if snowshoes are not needed) will be provided free of charge for the approximately eight hour trek. If requested in advance, items that can be provided include: rain jackets, rain pants, hats, gloves, and handwarmers.

This outdoor excursion supports social emotional learning, team building and group bonding for teens ages 14-18 from historically underserved backgrounds.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://iurbanteen.org/event/snowshoes-on-deck-2023/

About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org

Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
meerab@iurbanteen.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

iUrban Teen Presents: Snowshoes on Deck 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.