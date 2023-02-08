High-Performance And Flexibility With New SMA To SMP Cable Assembly Configuration
Amphenol RF expands its robust cable assembly portfolio with straight SMA to right-angle SMP cable assembly for increased versatility in wireless designs.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a new configuration of SMA to SMP assemblies to our expansive line of fixed-length cable assemblies. This assembly consists of a straight SMA plug with a right-angle SMP plug and utilizes the popular Tflex 405 cable type from Amphenol Times Microwave Systems which is a flexible alternative to semi-rigid coax. The SMA to SMP assembly is extremely versatile and can be used in military and test & measurement applications, as well as wireless infrastructure.
The SMA plug features a gold-plated, stainless steel anti-torque body while the SMP plug is manufactured with gold-plated, beryllium copper. The right-angle SMP also provides for a lower mated height with no bend radius for applications with small size requirements. This assembly offers excellent electrical performance up to 18 GHz and is available in multiple standard lengths.
These cable assemblies join a robust portfolio of various SMA and SMP in-series and between-series options. Variations include waterproof IP67 sealed and ruggedized solutions to accommodate project-specific requirements and support designs in harsh environments.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
