DIG IT! ARCHAEOLOGY FOR KIDS — A NEW AUGMENTED REALITY READING (ARR) INTRODUCTION TO ARCHAEOLOGY

How do you get children to enthusiastically read nonfiction books about dusty relics of the past? Ask Caitlin Sockin, because in DIG IT! she has cracked the code.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIG IT! takes young readers on a global tour of the field of archaeology, pausing along the way for glimpses into the past lives of people in ancient civilizations across the globe throughout time. Stops at famous and not-so-famous archaeological sites bring to life archaeology topics, methods, and rules by showing how they were used at each discovery. These edutaining, real-life examples are accompanied by beautiful visual spreads, many of which include QR-codes that readers can scan with a smartphone or tablet to watch drone fly-over videos of archaeological sites and demonstrations of dig techniques. This new immersive, interactive experience has become the hallmark of Persnickety Press books and merges technology with traditional reading, providing kids, parents, and educators with new Augmented Reality Reading (ARR) experiences that inspire and engage.
DIG IT! takes readers on an archaeological journey with an itinerary that has them experience the steps of archaeology ― finding a site, excavation, lab work, interpretation, and conservation ― as well as learn about the different types of archaeologists. Bonus topics include linkages to the fields of history and art history, household archaeology, artifact museum ownership, and the impact of climate on artifacts.
DIG IT! aims to inspire young minds to dig deeper into archaeology through at-home activities, guides, and career paths. Kids and teens will also build critical thinking skills through artifact interpretation to apply to their own lives. Through the pressing artifact ownership issue and exploring cultural heritage through sites, kids will gain a better understanding of the world on a larger scale.
Educators and home schoolers can download the official DIG IT! Educational Guide here.
Caitlin Sockin is an author and Assistant Publisher at Wundermill (Cornell Lab Publishing Group and Persnickety Press). Caitlin holds dual degrees in Archaeology and Classics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her interest in archaeology and classics began at a very young age, with her first museum visits and fascination with Egyptian pharaohs and deities. She created DIG IT! to inspire kids to explore ancient history as it relates to their own lives and potentially pursue archaeological interests as a hobby or career.
Dr. Hérica Valladares, is an Associate Professor of Classics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she teaches courses on the art and archaeology of the ancient Mediterranean. She is a faculty member of UNC’s Curriculum in Archaeology and serves as the Chair of the Academic Advisory Council for the Ackland Art Museum.
Dr. Benjamin S. Arbuckle, is a Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his PhD in Archaeology from Harvard University. Dr. Arbuckle studies the ancient history and prehistory of Southwestern Asia and carries a special passion for exploring human-animal relationships including the hidden histories of the animals that live closest to us all including pets, livestock, and ‘vermin.’
Persnickety Press is an imprint of WunderMill, Inc., created to show young people that what they do matters, what they care about is worthy, and even now as children, they can make a real difference.
