ASTRONAUTS ZOOM: CHILDREN’S BOOK WILL ROCKET TO INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION IN FEBRUARY FOR STORY TIME FROM SPACE
A delightful book with great photographs showing how we live in Earth orbit to inspire the next generation of space explorers and workers. Parents will enjoy the book as much as their children will!”CARY, NC, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTRONAUTS ZOOM!, the award-winning children’s early language learning book about astronauts living and working on the International Space Station (ISS), will rocket to the space station in February 2023 (scheduled launch is currently Feb. 26th). Celebrating the 25th year anniversary of the ISS this year, the book will lift off with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
— Dr. Jay Apt, former NASA Astronaut and Explorers Club Fellow
Once the Dragon spacecraft payload is unloaded and stowed, an astronaut on board the ISS—orbiting Earth at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour—will read the book aloud for Story Time From Space. The videotaped read aloud will be an online reading/STEM resource for children, parents, teachers and librarians around the globe.
ASTRONAUTS ZOOM! captures a day in the life of women and men astronauts, from when they awake in space till they’re zipped into their sleeping bags. Readers and listeners discover answers to questions like: How do astronauts protect themselves on spacewalks? What cool tools do astronauts use? Do they have fun? And more…
ASTRONAUTS ZOOM! celebrates diversity, inspires both language and STEM learning, and sparks imagination; kids can imagine themselves spacewalking, doing science investigations and engineering projects, and even eating floating pizzas. Children zoom alongside 38 diverse, international astronauts on the ISS, including the first all-women spacewalk team, first African American astronaut on extended space station mission, first Native American man astronaut in space, and first European woman to command the ISS.
ASTRONAUTS ZOOM! was the 2021 winner of the national DeBary Award for Outstanding Children’s Science Books. The book is distributed by Baker & Taylor Publishing Services.
About the Author:
Deborah Lee Rose (www.deborahleerose.com) has won four national STEM children’s book awards for Astronauts Zoom: An Astronaut Alphabet, Scientists Get Dressed, Beauty and the Beak: How Science, Technology, and a 3D-Printed Beak Rescued a Bald Eagle (AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize for Excellence in Science Books, Bank Street College Cook Prize for Best STEM Picture Book), and Swoop and Soar: How Science Rescued Two Osprey Orphans and Found Them a New Family in the Wild—all published by Persnickety Press / WunderMill Books. Deborah graduated from Cornell University and was senior science writer for UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science. She lives in Silver Spring, MD.
About Persnickety Press/WunderMill Books (www.WunderMillBooks.com)
Persnickety Press is an imprint of WunderMill, Inc., created to show young people that what they do matters, what they care about is worthy, and even now as children, they can make a real difference.
Brian Scott Sockin
Wundermill Books
+1 919-303-3448
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
California Reading Association interview: Deborah Lee Rose ... Reach for the Stars and the Words with Astronauts Zoom!