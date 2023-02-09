Founders Legal® Attorneys Selected to 2023 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® List

Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal Andrei Tsygankov, Partner at Founders Legal Founders Legal - Patents, Trademarks, and Corporate Law

Yuri L. Eliezer and Andrei D. Tsygankov were named 2023 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars, placing them among the top 2.5% of attorneys in the region.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s award marks Yuri Eliezer’s fourth consecutive year of recognition, reflecting his exceptional work in securing multi-million dollar patents for his clients – patents that have undergone international examination, re-examination, and litigation. Yuri leverages his extensive knowledge of the legal industry to advance innovative solutions and has earned a reputation as a leader in the field of law practice technology.

Super Lawyers is a prestigious rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selection process is based on a multiphase, patented method that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluations, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a trusted, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys.

Yuri serves as Managing Partner and leads the Intellectual Property group at Founders Legal®, a law practice he co-founded at the Atlanta Tech Village, the fourth-largest incubator in the country. He develops and executes strategies for securing patents nationally and internationally, with a focus on creating high-value IP portfolios for clients and helping them monetize their IP rights through licensing and acquisition deals

Most recently, Yuri and the Founders Legal® executive team led an expansion into Nashville where they have established a Entertainment Practice group. Yuri expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being recognized with the Rising Stars designation for the fourth year running is an honor and I’m grateful for everyone’s nomination. It speaks to the unrelenting dedication, enthusiasm, and effort of my fantastic team who consistently motivate me. I am blessed to have such a remarkable group of colleagues by my side."

Atlanta-based transactional attorney and entrepreneur, Andrei Tsygankov, was selected for a second consecutive year to the Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® List. Andrei is a Partner at Founders Legal whose primary specialization as an attorney is Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Private Equity, Software & Intellectual Property Licensing. He also serves as ongoing General Counsel to companies who are hitting their growth stride. Andrei promotes a practical approach to law: focus first and foremost on providing clear answers, efficient legal solutions, and ultimately, great value to clients.

About Founders Legal

Founders Legal® (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice.

For more information about Yuri Eliezer and Andrei Tsygankov or to learn more about Founders Legal, visit the firm's website at www.FoundersLegal.com or call at +1 (404) 537-3686.