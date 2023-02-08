America’s First Net Zero Sustainable Showhouse Opens Virtually Showcasing Eco-Friendly Brands and Building Science

Net Zero ICONIC Home, Photo by Paul Moore Net Zero ICONIC Home, Photo by Paul Moore

Take a Virtual Tour of America’s First Net Zero Sustainable Showhouse

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE Magazine announces the launch of America’s first-ever Sustainable Showhouse with the Net Zero ICONIC Home available to tour virtually at www.iconiclife.com with all proceeds benefiting the Arizona Service Project. This showhouse tells the story of the ideas, innovations and brands that come together to create an energy-efficient, healthy home that produces all the energy it needs to power the home, and the magazine has been covering it every step of the way.

ICONIC LIFE, partnered with AFT (A Finer Touch) Construction, Cosan Studio, and Mark LaLiberte, invites guests to join the journey focusing on inspiration, education and motivation centered around sustainable design. In this home, energy efficiency is paired with high-style architecture and chic interiors.

Construction of the country’s first net zero sustainable showhouse was completed at the end of 2022 following a 22-month build. Following in the footsteps of Frank Lloyd Wright, the father of sustainable architecture, some of country’s leading interior designers, home builders and architects utilized their “green” thumbs to design and build a home that is so airtight, insulated and sustainable that it produces as much renewable energy as it consumes on an annual basis all while showcasing luxury, and sustainable resources that make the air cleaner, water purer and life healthier in this healthy home.

“We are so proud to present this first-ever Sustainability Showhouse in the nation, which is on brand for our luxury lifestyle magazine that celebrates all things living beautifully, which means living well, living healthy, and taking others and the planet into consideration. We’ve been on this journey of delivering a massive amount of content in the sustainability space for our readers and followers to inspire our community to live their best lives. We are so grateful for our partners and sponsors who have made this project an opportunity for all of us to experience sustainable, net zero living first hand,” Renee Dee, publisher of ICONIC LIFE luxury lifestyle magazine, says.

With the virtual tour, guests are invited to experience the interactive showhouse. In addition, guests will be given the opportunity to make a donation to Arizona Service Project, a local all-volunteer organization that helps weatherize and improve homes of low-income families who deserve a safe, warm, dry place to live. Arizona Service Project is a Phoenix-based organization working to eradicate substandard housing and provide assistance with heating and cooling costs.

"What I’ve found is that as we discuss this more, as we educate people, the clients are watching and listening. There are a lot of people who are interested in making less of a carbon footprint, and being more sustainable, and people are willing to invest in that. The more we educate the public, the more they’re going to gravitate towards this type of building,” Brad Leavitt, of AFT Construction, says.

The Net Zero ICONIC home contains design decisions made inside to allow for temperature management with minimal energy, water conservation, air purification, healthy natural light exposure and sustainable, natural, healthy interiors and products in the home.

The ICONIC Net Zero Home was celebrated earlier this year with a private VIP Party for sponsors and contributors. The home will continue to be available for virtual touring on the ICONIC LIFE website, with all proceeds continuing to benefit the Arizona Service Project. The virtual tour, along with all the information about this incredible project, can be found on the ICONICLIFE.com Net Zero Home page.

Among the many companies showcasing their sustainable, energy-efficient and

healthy-home products; Sub-Zero, Wolf & Cove Appliances, Miele, Circa Lighting, Heat & Glo/AZ Fireplaces, Solstice Stone, Arizona Hardwood Floor Supply, Neighbor Outdoor Furnishings, Crestron, Kohler, Cambria, Avocado Green Brands, ReFashioned Art, Elkay LivH2O and Broan-NuTone Air Filtration system.

Plus, DuPont Weatherization / Insulation, Cavity Sliders, Mitsubishi HVAC Equipment, U Stucco, Liftmaster, Uponor USA Plumbing, Partel Weather Barrier Systems, Dorken Systems, Rockwool, LP Building Products, Fox Block ICF Systems, Henkel Corporation, SolArk Limitless Power Systems, Small Planet, Carlisle Building Systems, Stego Industries, SealSkin and Bonelli Windows.

To see the home virtually, make a donation or get more information about the Net Zero ICONIC Home, please visit www.iconiclife.com.