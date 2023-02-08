InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Carseat Unlock Device (NAM-272)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple tool to help release the button on a child's car seat in day-to-day or emergency situations," said one of two inventors, from San Jose, Calif., "so we invented the KIDDIE S.C.U.D. SAFETY CHILD UTILITY DEVICE. Our design makes pushing difficult release buttons quick and easy."

The patent-pending invention provides a device that would help users release car seat harness buckles quickly, safely, and easily. In doing so, it eliminates the difficulties associated with stiff release buttons. As a result, it could enhance safety in the event of an accident or other potentially life-threatening situation. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents, caregivers, individuals with limited hand strength, first responders, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

