Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,718 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Carseat Unlock Device (NAM-272)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple tool to help release the button on a child's car seat in day-to-day or emergency situations," said one of two inventors, from San Jose, Calif., "so we invented the KIDDIE S.C.U.D. SAFETY CHILD UTILITY DEVICE. Our design makes pushing difficult release buttons quick and easy."

The patent-pending invention provides a device that would help users release car seat harness buckles quickly, safely, and easily. In doing so, it eliminates the difficulties associated with stiff release buttons. As a result, it could enhance safety in the event of an accident or other potentially life-threatening situation. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents, caregivers, individuals with limited hand strength, first responders, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safety-carseat-unlock-device-nam-272-301741267.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Carseat Unlock Device (NAM-272)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.