French Luxury Essential Oil Diffusers From Le Comptoir Aroma Now Available at National Nutrition
ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Comptoir Aroma is now available at National Nutrition. Le Comptoir Aroma is a French company that produces essential oil diffusers, nebulizers, and humidifiers with high-quality construction and designs. These devices are far superior to other diffusers.
National Nutrition is Canada's leading natural health supplement and clean body care retailer. This partnership is part of the company's ongoing commitment to offer their customers healthy alternatives for the body and home.
Elevating Traditional Aromatherapy
Since its founding in 1996, National Nutrition has grown to become Canada's largest health food retailer, committed to offering Canada's widest selection of natural and organic products. National Nutrition has recently expanded their home department to include a larger selection of items to support a healthy home, including aromatherapy.
Nowadays, people are turning to aromatherapy to create ambience in their homes.
Diffusing essential oils are a great alternative to chemical laden air fresheners and with so many scent options available, you can create a new experience each time. Lavender is the most popular essential oil, when diffused it offers an herbaceous, floral scent that can turn your home into a French lavender field. While citrus oils such as orange, lemon and grapefruit, provide an uplifting atmosphere with their sweet, fresh scents. Another top oil for diffusion is eucalyptus oil because it can transport you to a relaxing spa with its fresh, aromatic scent. With so many other essential oils and blends available, the options to naturally scent your home are endless.
Margaux Djoudi is the representative for Le Comptoir Aroma diffusers. She has been working with Le Comptoir Aroma for several years and loves their products. "They're just so much better than anything else on the market," she says. "We are excited to team up with National Nutrition because I know their customers will be thrilled to have access to them."
"We are always seeking out the very best for our customers," says Darren Firth, National Nutrition's president and CEO. "We were so excited to discover the Le Comptoir Aroma diffusers because they really are the perfect spot where beauty meets function. Plus, the designs are sleek and well-made while still being affordable; I know our customers will love them. Our customers have more options for bringing aromatherapy into their homes." he says.
Meet the Le Comptoir Aroma Diffusers
The Le Comptoir Aroma diffusers are made with natural materials and are made to last. They come in a variety of beautiful designs that will add beauty and elegance to any room in a home or office.
The Agung Mist Diffuser is not a typical diffuser. Its modern design and small size make it easy to place in any room of the house, be it the kitchen, living room, or even the bedroom. Like all Le Comptoir Aroma diffusers, it is both a decorative and functional object. The Agung mist diffuser is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Its ultrasonic pellet converts the water-oil mixture into cold vapour, resulting in a pleasant and naturally scented aromatic mist. This diffuser also delivers multicoloured lights if desired. This diffuser will fragrance a 320-square-foot area.
The Curaçao mist diffuser evokes a tropical island paradise. Its bright, zen, and elegant turquoise blue is reminiscent of seaside landscapes. The Curaçao mist diffuser has been designed with eco-responsible materials such as crackled ceramic and a bamboo base. When the Le Comptoir Aroma diffuser is switched on, a light and a silent mist emanate from the base. Thanks to its elegant shape, this mist diffuser is perfect for adding ambiance to any room.
The beautiful and functional Le Comptoir Aroma diffusers are now available at National Nutrition, both in-store and online on their designated brand page.
National Nutrition also carries a wide selection of essential oils to use in the diffusers. Shipping is free on orders over $79, and products ship quickly.
About National Nutrition
National Nutrition has always been customer-focused, which is why they are always expanding their line of products. They believe in empowering their customers with knowledge through articles, videos, and recipes. They also ensure their team is made up of certified holistic nutritionists and naturopaths to better serve their customers.
About National Nutrition
National Nutrition has always been customer-focused, which is why they are always expanding their line of products. They believe in empowering their customers with knowledge through articles, videos, and recipes. They also ensure their team is made up of certified holistic nutritionists and naturopaths to better serve their customers.
