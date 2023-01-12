National Nutrition Introduces Vega's Hello Wellness Line with 50% Launch Discount
National Nutrition will now carry Vega's Hello Wellness line, a collection of protein powders with functional benefits like gut health and energyORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Nutrition will now carry Vega's Hello Wellness line, a collection of protein powders with functional benefits like gut health and energy. To celebrate the launch, National Nutrition will be offering 50% off all Hello Well-ness products for a limited time.
Meet Hello Wellness
Vega's new Hello Wellness line combines the plant-based protein they're known for with functional wellness benefits like gut health and energy. The entire line is vegan, non-GMO verified, gluten-free, and made with North American pea protein. Starting on December 28, National Nutrition will carry the full line: You've Got Guts, Spring In Your Step, and It's A No Brainer.
You've Got Guts™ combines 5g of prebiotic fibre and 2 billion CFUs of probiotics to help to promote good gut bacteria and support gut health. Plus, each scoop has 15g of plant-based protein from pea and pumpkin seed, and comes in a delicious Choco Cinnamon Banana flavour with zero added sugar.
To help keep you alert and energized, Spring in Your Step™ combines 15 grams of plant-based protein with 100 mg of caffeine from coffeeberry, which is about the same as an 8 oz cup of coffee. However, unlike your regular morning coffee, it's also an excellent source of Vitamin D and delivers a delicious vanilla cappuccino flavour with zero added sugar.
DHA, an Omega-3 fatty acid, is essential to brain health and development, but most products use fish oil which poses a challenge for vegetarians and vegans. Vega's It's a No Brainer delivers 32mg DHA, sustainably sourced from marine algae, making it a vegan-friendly option. Additionally, every serving has 15 grams of plant-based protein, 20% of your daily vitamin C requirement, and comes in a delicious raspberry and blackberry flavour with zero added sugar.
All Hello Wellness products can be blended with other ingredients into a smoothie or shaken with water or non-dairy milk for a tasty boost.
"We are excited to help National Nutrition’s customers through this collaboration” says Chris Harrington, Vice President of Sales – Canada & International. “We believe National Nutrition’s customers are going to love what the functional line of Vega’ “Hello Wellness” has to offer. Customers can choose the product needed for their specific health goals or take them as a regimen to boost their overall wellness.”
"We are proud to offer the full line of Vega products to our valued customers," says Darren Firth, CEO of National Nutrition. "Vega is one of the brands we are most excited about in the health and wellness industry. The quality, performance, and taste of their products are exceptional."
You can shop National Nutrition's full selection of Vega products on the Vega brand section
About National Nutrition
National Nutrition has been customer focused, which is why they are always expanding their line of products. They believe in empowering their customers with knowledge through articles, videos and recipes. They also ensure their team is made up of certified holistic nutritionists and naturopaths to better serve their customers.
