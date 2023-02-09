Call for Entries Announced: 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards

Wetzel's Pretzels is a 2022 Franchising@WORK Award Winner DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is a 2022 Franchising@WORK Award finalist. Enter now to qualify for the 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards

The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the franchise companies with the best company culture based exclusively on independent ratings from employees



PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent research firm specializing in the franchise sector, has announced the call for entries for the 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards . Details on how to enter are available at FranchisingAtWork.com The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the best franchise companies to work for based exclusively on employee ratings and feedback. All franchise employers in the U.S. or Canada – including franchisors, franchise business owners, and franchise suppliers – with 10 employees or more and gross annual revenue of 1M+ are invited to participate.Winners are determined based on employees’ responses to the Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmark Survey conducted by Franchise Business Review. The survey asks employees to rate their employer on 32 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their role and demographics.The entry deadline for the awards is March 31, 2023. Winners will be announced live in June. The top scoring companies will be recognized in Small, Medium, and Large employer categories. The top scoring franchise suppliers will also be recognized.“Recruiting and retaining employees was challenging pre-pandemic, and while most businesses have returned to ‘normal’, the employment landscape has changed dramatically. Work/life balance, job flexibility (i.e. remote or hybrid work), higher wages, meaningful work, and diversity have become top priorities for employees. Couple that with historically low unemployment rates and it’s nearly impossible for some franchise organizations to find top talent,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “In today’s employee’s market, recognition as a preferred employer within the franchise sector is more important than ever. The Franchising@WORK Awards not only publicly recognize the companies in the franchise sector that are great places to work, the research behind the awards provides franchise companies with powerful benchmarking data to understand how they compare to others so they can attract and retain top talent.”Participation in the research is completely confidential. Franchise companies are invited to register at: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work/ For additional details on how to qualify for the awards, download an Official Awards Entry Kit at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisingatwork_entry_kit The winners of the 2022 Franchising@WORK Awards and the aggregate results of the research are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report

What Is Franchising@WORK and Why Does It Matter?