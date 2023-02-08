MEFMA within the Qatar Networking Event, reveals the contributions of facilities management to the World Cup's success
Our event in Qatar focused on connecting with and hearing from our members about their achievements and how they helped make the amazing Qatar World Cup 2022 a success”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facilities management industry produced outstanding outcomes, thanks to its crucial involvement in the preparation for the 2022 World Cup and post-tournament period. The State of Qatar supported this vital economic sector, leading to its expansion along with the economic growth observed across various sectors in the Arab Gulf countries. Facilities and infrastructure play a crucial role in supporting the economic, tourism, medical, sports, and other activities of the region.
— Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi, VP, Middle East Facilities Management Association
In order to highlight the contribution of the Qatari facilities management industry to the success of the World Cup, the Middle East Facilities Management Association - MEFMA, hosted and organized the networking event in the capital, Doha. MEFMA invited experts and professionals to share their successful experiences and accomplishments and exchange knowledge with their peers from other participating countries.
This event comes as part of the efforts of the Middle East Facilities Management Association - MEFMA to support research in the facilities industry, and to enhance cooperation and communication between experts and professionals in the sector at the local and global levels in order to improve and excel in the services provided in this field. Facilities Management, which is the core of the responsibilities of managing various categories of facilities, presented the most important solutions and achievements that have been achieved in order to make the World Cup a success and make its fans' journeys a distinguished and amazing one.
Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi, Vice President, Middle East Facilities Management Association – MEFMA said: “Our event in Qatar focused on connecting with and hearing from our members about their achievements and how they helped make the amazing Qatar World Cup 2022 a success. They demonstrate the dedication of facility management to supporting regional events. It was a fascinating networking event. In addition to an incredible network that displayed passion among professionals and experts in the facility management industry, we had people sharing their knowledge and very successful stories, and of course, being part of MEFMA as the voice of the facility management industry in Qatar and the region”.
The event covered a variety of topics related to maintaining the caliber of services offered within the facilities, most notably the logistics behind the massive staff mobilization and demobilization, the Qatar Museum's FM preparations and experiences, the management of cleanliness and waste, and keeping FIFA 2022 clean with high efficiency during a short period amidst the huge amount of football fans, as well as the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing the quality of services.
It's worth mentioning that the event was successfully held in collaboration with our supportive sponsors, Al Asmakh Facilities Management Company, Al Darwish Interserve Facilities Management Company, Engineering Maintenance Company (EMCO) for their Through their ongoing support of the scientific activities in this industry.
It is noteworthy that the MEFMA Association offers accredited intensive training courses in both Arabic and English for all facility management professionals. These courses are available throughout the year and can be accessed via their website www.mefma.org
