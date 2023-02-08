Empower Announces the Promotion of Kelly Noble to General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Empower today is announcing the promotion of Kelly Noble to General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, effective March 2, 2023.

Noble succeeds Richard Schultz, who previously announced his intention to retire. She will report to Empower President and CEO Edmund F. Murphy III.

Noble, a 25-year veteran of Empower, previously served as deputy general counsel for the company, where she oversaw numerous legal matters, including those relating to acquisitions, commercial transactions, privacy, cybersecurity and litigation, among other areas of focus.

"Kelly brings a proven track record of strategic thinking and significant, valuable legal experience, which is important for Empowers' continued success," said Murphy. "As we continue to advance our strategic vision and focus on the needs of consumers, Kelly's leadership will help move us forward."

"She has been a true leader that drives strategies for team growth, change management and talent development and has played a significant role in helping to develop the culture of Empower," said Murphy.

Noble, who joined Empower in 1998, will be based at Empower's headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado. She is an active leader within the Empower organization, where she is a member of the company's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Council and serves as the executive sponsor of the PRIDE Business Resource Group.

Prior to Empower, Noble worked in private practice in the Denver area representing local business owners in a wide range of legal matters.

Noble is a graduate of the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver and holds an undergraduate degree from Ball State University in Indiana.

