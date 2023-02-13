How Snowray Supports Building Future-proof Value Sets
B2i Healthcare, the provider of the Snowray Terminology Service, is devoted to improving how clinical terminology experts think about maintaining value sets.BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lifecycle of an Electronic Patient Records starts well before the clinician selects a term in his information system to record a diagnosis, medication, request a lab test or add any other relevant information to a patient’s document. It begins with properly modeled terminology standards and carefully composed value sets. While terminology standards receive significant attention, value sets are often overlooked, despite their crucial role in ensuring accurate clinical decision support and analytics.
The Snowray Terminology Service presents a novel approach to value set authoring and maintenance, where - independently of the underlying source terminology used - value sets can be constructed by queries as opposed to enumerated lists of values. This means that no matter how volatile the base terminology is, rule based sets stand firm in representing the clinical idea they are built around. Not only the quality of the sets can benefit from this approach, but also the maintenance of such sets is simpler. With the accelerating pace of medical terminology updates, maintaining and upgrading value sets became a resource-intensive and grueling exercise. For query-based sets, the majority of the upgrade can be automated, saving time and money.
The Snowray Terminology Service also offers automation for value set distribution, eliminating errors associated with manual exporting and loading into databases. Clinical information systems can access any version of the relevant terminology resources through a FHIR API, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
“At B2i Healthcare, we understand the importance of value sets in maintaining the integrity of electronic patient records. With the Snowray Terminology Service, we aim to simplify the management and maintenance process while ensuring the highest quality of the value sets,” said Orsolya Bali, CEO.
Orsolya Bali
B2i Healthcare
email us here