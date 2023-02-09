Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,961 in the last 365 days.

Create Structured FHIR CodeSystems: the Schema Editor in Snowray

Snowray logo

The Snowray Terminology Service provides an intuitive web UI for FHIR resources, standards management and maintaining your healthcare terminology portfolio.

We understand that some of our clients are just beginning their standardization journey. Our goal is to provide them with tools that make terminology management simple and effortless,”
— Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare.
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standardization is crucial in the digitalization of healthcare, as it enables the full utilization of electronic patient records. Health and care is complex enough to rely on a number of terminology standards to record patient information and clinical procedures, some of these are international ontologies and code sets, like SNOMED CT, ICD-10 or LOINC, while others are specific to a country’s or organization’s local characteristics.

When it comes to local code sets, we often imagine a handful of codes in a flat list, but the reality is that their complexity can match some of the large international ontologies. Proper modeling is key, especially if we want to reuse these codes in value sets and run semantic queries over them.

The Snowray Terminology Service is committed to assist its users with a user-friendly interface to support the modeling and composition of FHIR compliant CodeSystems.
"We understand that some of our clients are just beginning their standardization journey. Our goal is to provide them with tools that make terminology management simple and effortless,” says Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare.

Snowray comes with a logical schema editor for modeling the content of a CodeSystem, where optional and mandatory properties of different types can be defined. After the schema is completed, users can easily build and model hierarchies of local codes that can be shared within their organizations and teams, exposed via a standard FHIR API or downloaded to distribute in a human readable format.

A free account for Snowray is available at https://snowray.app. Sample resources, documentation and tutorial videos are available online to help getting started.

Orsolya Bali
B2i Healthcare
email us here

You just read:

Create Structured FHIR CodeSystems: the Schema Editor in Snowray

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.