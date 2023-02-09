Create Structured FHIR CodeSystems: the Schema Editor in Snowray
The Snowray Terminology Service provides an intuitive web UI for FHIR resources, standards management and maintaining your healthcare terminology portfolio.
Standardization is crucial in the digitalization of healthcare, as it enables the full utilization of electronic patient records. Health and care is complex enough to rely on a number of terminology standards to record patient information and clinical procedures, some of these are international ontologies and code sets, like SNOMED CT, ICD-10 or LOINC, while others are specific to a country's or organization's local characteristics.
— Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare.
When it comes to local code sets, we often imagine a handful of codes in a flat list, but the reality is that their complexity can match some of the large international ontologies. Proper modeling is key, especially if we want to reuse these codes in value sets and run semantic queries over them.
The Snowray Terminology Service is committed to assist its users with a user-friendly interface to support the modeling and composition of FHIR compliant CodeSystems.
"We understand that some of our clients are just beginning their standardization journey. Our goal is to provide them with tools that make terminology management simple and effortless,” says Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare.
Snowray comes with a logical schema editor for modeling the content of a CodeSystem, where optional and mandatory properties of different types can be defined. After the schema is completed, users can easily build and model hierarchies of local codes that can be shared within their organizations and teams, exposed via a standard FHIR API or downloaded to distribute in a human readable format.
A free account for Snowray is available at https://snowray.app. Sample resources, documentation and tutorial videos are available online to help getting started.
