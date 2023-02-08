Submit Release
Macao welcomes promulgation of new regulation for Cooperation Zone

MACAU, February 8 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government welcomed the promulgation today of the Regulation for Promoting Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The new regulation will become effective from 1 March 2023. A reading of the regulation was completed on 9 January 2023, during the 48th plenum of the 13th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress.

The Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin stipulates the need for “formulating laws and regulations”, so as to provide institutional protection for long-term development of the Cooperation Zone.

The promulgation of the new regulation provides a stronger legal basis for the effective implementation of goals outlined in the Master Plan. It also bolsters effort regarding: Macao’s adequate economic diversification; building a new residential area for Macao people that is also convenient to work in; and in accelerating development of the Cooperation Zone as a high-standard and open system that integrates with Macao. The new regulation also helps in terms of optimising the Cooperation Zone’s new system of mutual discussion, joint construction, joint administration and shared benefits between Guangdong and Macao.

The new regulation consists of eight chapters with an aggregate of 66 articles, covering topics concerning: the Cooperation Zone’s administration system; the Cooperation Zone’s planning and construction; its promotion of industrial development; facilitation of convenience in relation to Macao residents living and working there; the promotion of integration between Macao and Hengqin; and protection of rule of law.  

