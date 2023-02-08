Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

TEXAS, February 8 - February 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address: 

"Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels. In fact, Texas has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. Texas also announced an effort last year to educate the public on the dangers of this horrific drug through our One Pill Kills campaign. Americans deserve decisive action from our federal government to stem the tide of this deadly drug entering our country, but in order to truly solve the fentanyl crisis, President Biden needs to do what Texas has been trying to do in his absence – secure our southern border. Once again, President Biden proved that Texas leads, and Washington follows."

