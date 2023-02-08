Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services Supports LADWP Employees with New Lactation Lounge and Suites
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Family Care Office just unveiled its new lactation lounge completed in partnership with Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services, a proud supporter of LADWP chest/breastfeeding parents. LADWP presented the new lounge and suites at an open house for employees on January 17.
The LADWP Lactation Accommodation Program (LAP), supported by Healthy Horizons, includes a dedicated lactation lounge with four suites and offers employees access to Hospital-Grade breast pumps, lactation/breastfeeding support groups, classes, products and supplies to ensure a stress-free and positive experience for all users. Employees also have access to a dedicated lactation professional to ensure all chest/breastfeeding employees at LADWP feel supported in their feeding and pumping journeys.
“LADWP is proving to be a role model and a leader in workplace lactation support. It is so important that others look to them as an example of what a truly holistic program can consist of,” said Sheila Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons.
“It is a privilege to support LADWP and their working parents. LADWP is making an impact not only on their working parents, but on their overall culture and are setting the standard of what best in class workplace lactation support looks like for organizations in North America. We look forward to a long partnership to support their pumping parents at work.” said Cassi Janakos, MS, COO of Healthy Horizons.
“New moms need to have the security of knowing they will have a dedicated place to pump milk when they return to the workplace. Through our newly established Women’s Council and our longstanding Family Care Program, LADWP is focused on supporting our female employees and programs that facilitate work-life balance. We are excited for our new mothers to have a relaxing, fully resourced place to lactate at our headquarters and are planning to expand lactation lounges to other employee locations in the near future,” said Cynthia McClain Hill, President of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners.
Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, COO, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs to better serve parents as they return to work after welcoming a new child. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first-to-market industry leader focused on innovation, education and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 125 cities, web-based offerings and two retail breastfeeding centers and baby boutiques, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 2 million employees while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit HealthyHorizons.com.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power exists to support the growth and vitality of the City of Los Angeles, its residents, businesses and the communities we serve, providing safe, reliable and cost-effective water and power in a customer-focused and environmentally responsible manner.
Cassandra Janakos
