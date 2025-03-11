Inc. Names Sheila Dukas-Janakos and Cassi Janakos to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Healthy Horizons Logo 2025 Inc Female Founder 500

Mother-daughter duo recognized on Inc. Female Founders 500 list for leading workplace lactation solutions.

The Inc. Female Founders 500 recognition significantly elevates awareness of the critical need for comprehensive workplace lactation programs.” — Cassi Janakos, COO, Healthy Horizons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list , honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact."Being recognized on the Inc. Female Founders 500 is an immense honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team. It validates our commitment to empowering mothers and families through comprehensive lactation support and education at work and at home. We're proud to be making a tangible difference in the lives of so many." said Sheila Dukas-Janakos, CEO, Healthy Horizons.The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.Healthy Horizons has established itself as the leader in workplace lactation services, achieving notable milestones that underscore its commitment to families. A significant achievement is their expansion of corporate lactation services to 130 cities in the United States and Canada, enabling numerous businesses to create supportive environments for working parents. By designing, implementing, and maintaining lactation rooms and providing expert consultation, Healthy Horizons has directly contributed to improved employee retention and well-being. Their work has helped normalize breastfeeding and pumping in the workplace, which are crucial factors in promoting maternal and infant health.Healthy Horizons' dedication to accessible care is evident in their extensive reach, their programs and services support millions of employees, parents, and families across numerous cities. This broad impact is amplified by their comprehensive approach, which includes not only lactation room design and Lactation Room Servicing™, but also breast milk shipping, new parent gifts, educational resources, and community outreach. The recognition they have received, including the Inc. Female Founders 500, validates their innovative strategies and the effectiveness of their programs. These accolades highlight their role in advancing maternal health and establishing industry standards."We're driven to ensure every working parent has access to essential lactation support. The Inc. Female Founders 500 recognition significantly elevates awareness of the critical need for comprehensive workplace lactation programs, empowering us to partner with more employers and foster truly supportive, family-friendly workplaces." said Cassi Janakos, COO, Healthy Horizons.In addition to their widespread impact on families, Healthy Horizons has also been recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list, on the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and was named one of the Top 100 Small Businesses in America by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. These honors reflect the company's commitment to driving positive change in maternal healthcare and workplace support. By combining expert knowledge with a compassionate approach, Healthy Horizons continues to be a driving force in empowering families and fostering healthier communities and workplaces."Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

