nandbox Unveils Streamlined iOS App Development Process

ios-build

nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app-building platform, is thrilled to announce the release of an enhanced iOS app development process.

KANATA, K2K 2X3, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the creator of the Native App Builder, is thrilled to announce the release of the enhanced iOS app development process.

The new development process enables users to quickly design, develop, and publish their iOS apps in a fraction of the time it previously took. Usually, the app publishing process with nandbox would take 40 minutes, but it has now been improved to only take 20 minutes on average. The process includes intuitive user interfaces and powerful development tools that make it easy for developers to bring their ideas to life and create applications with outstanding performance and error-handling capabilities.

"This is such great news for all iOS app developers." nandbox CEO and Founder Hazem Maguid stated. "Over the years, iOS developers have struggled with the whole process of both building and publishing apps to the app store due to many difficulties. With dedication, hard work, and great research, our team was successfully able to eradicate any obstacles that could face developers."

Developers can now publish directly to the Apple App Store, which has greatly improved the publishing process. All publishing steps can be done through the app builder without any external interventions.

“We are proud to state that we are one of the few app builders where developers can create native apps and publish them directly to the Apple App Store. nandbox is committed to helping developers create great apps; it is our first and foremost aim. With its new iOS development process, the company is expecting to see a surge in the number of developers using the platform.” Hazem Maguid, nandbox CEO and Founder stated.


About nandbox

nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

For more information, please visit [https://nandbox.com/]

About

nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

https://nandbox.com/en/

