Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(521) Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Dept. (Sanchez/Chavez)

(550) State Engineer (Sanchez/Chavez)

(667) Department of Environment (Sanchez/Chavez)

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(670) Veterans’ Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

SB 9/a CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS (NEVILLE/WIRTH)



For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE

Review of Senate and House Bills Pertaining to Water

1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(394) State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller)

(280) Public Defender Department (Gray/Semiglia)

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Hitzman/Macias)

(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department (Klundt/Densmore)

(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Chenier/Densmore)

For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION



1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)

(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)

SB 177 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (HICKEY)

SB 231 HIGHER ED PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE PROGRAMS (HAMBLEN)

SB 234 NO SODA SALES ON SCHOOL GROUNDS (SCHMEDES)

SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)

SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SENATOR GERALD ORTIZ Y PINO, CHAIR



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 1:30 or 1/2 hr. after floor session Room 311

SB 178 TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND (HICKEY)

SB 179 LOCAL GOV’T TOBACCO LAWS (HICKEY/LOPEZ)

SB 134 NO EXOTIC ANIMALS IN TRAVELING PERFORMANCES (GONZALES)

SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)

SB 172 NO DETAINING FOR FED IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS (ORTIZ Y PINO/MAESTAS)

SB 181 OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 183 CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY (INGLE)

SB 187 CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER (JARAMILLO/CADENA)

SB 191 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (GONZALES)

SB 287 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

SB 193 RETIREE HEALTHCARE CONTRIBUTIONS (STEWART)

SB 247 UNIFORM LICENSING ACT CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/MUÑOZ)

*SB 196 BAN CERTAIN FIREWORK SALES (CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Thursday, February 8, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 1:30 pm or 1/2 hour after floor session Room 321

Status of 2022 Omnibus Crime Bill

Ellen Rabin, Senior Fiscal Analyst, Legislative Finance Committee

SB 102 IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE (MUÑOZ)

SB 35/a ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES (HICKEY/DIXON)

SB 81 IMMUNIZATION INFO CERTIFICATION (HICKEY)

CS/SB 84 PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)

SB 73 PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)

SB 133/a CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS (STEWART/JARAMILLO)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

ELLISON, JR, JAMES FREDERICK appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

AGUILERA, GABRIEL appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

O’CONNNELL, PATRICK JOSEPH appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

*SB 364 LEGISLATIVE STATIONERY PROHIBITIONS (BACA/WIRTH)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair



Thurday, February 9, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321

Presentation:

Tax Data information from NM Tec Students to Committee (AJ Forte Contact)

SB 11 PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/PADILLA)

SB 59 STUDY NM HIGH SPEED RAILROAD (SOULES)

SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 98 PUBLIC CONTRACT PAYMENTS (DIAMOND)

SB 157 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (KERNAN)

SB 100 EQUITABLE ACCESS TO EVENT TICKETS (MAESTAS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 401 128 9295

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

