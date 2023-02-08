Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(521) Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Dept. (Sanchez/Chavez)
(550) State Engineer (Sanchez/Chavez)
(667) Department of Environment (Sanchez/Chavez)
(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)
(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
(670) Veterans’ Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
SB 9/a CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128
Thursday, February 9, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE
Review of Senate and House Bills Pertaining to Water
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(394) State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller)
(280) Public Defender Department (Gray/Semiglia)
(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Hitzman/Macias)
(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department (Klundt/Densmore)
(690) Children, Youth and Families Department (Chenier/Densmore)
For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)
(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)
(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
For public participation and to register for Zoom, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom, click the following link: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742 Zoom Call: +1 699 900 9128
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)
SB 177 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (HICKEY)
SB 231 HIGHER ED PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE PROGRAMS (HAMBLEN)
SB 234 NO SODA SALES ON SCHOOL GROUNDS (SCHMEDES)
SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)
SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
SENATOR GERALD ORTIZ Y PINO, CHAIR
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 1:30 or 1/2 hr. after floor session Room 311
SB 178 TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND (HICKEY)
SB 179 LOCAL GOV’T TOBACCO LAWS (HICKEY/LOPEZ)
SB 134 NO EXOTIC ANIMALS IN TRAVELING PERFORMANCES (GONZALES)
SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)
*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 172 NO DETAINING FOR FED IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS (ORTIZ Y PINO/MAESTAS)
SB 181 OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)
SB 183 CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY (INGLE)
SB 187 CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER (JARAMILLO/CADENA)
SB 191 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (GONZALES)
SB 287 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)
SB 193 RETIREE HEALTHCARE CONTRIBUTIONS (STEWART)
SB 247 UNIFORM LICENSING ACT CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/MUÑOZ)
*SB 196 BAN CERTAIN FIREWORK SALES (CAMPOS)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair
Thursday, February 8, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)
SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)
Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837
SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 1:30 pm or 1/2 hour after floor session Room 321
Status of 2022 Omnibus Crime Bill
Ellen Rabin, Senior Fiscal Analyst, Legislative Finance Committee
SB 102 IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE (MUÑOZ)
SB 35/a ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES (HICKEY/DIXON)
SB 81 IMMUNIZATION INFO CERTIFICATION (HICKEY)
CS/SB 84 PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)
SB 73 PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)
SB 133/a CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS (STEWART/JARAMILLO)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.
Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
ELLISON, JR, JAMES FREDERICK appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
AGUILERA, GABRIEL appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
O’CONNNELL, PATRICK JOSEPH appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
*SB 364 LEGISLATIVE STATIONERY PROHIBITIONS (BACA/WIRTH)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Thurday, February 9, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321
Presentation:
Tax Data information from NM Tec Students to Committee (AJ Forte Contact)
SB 11 PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/PADILLA)
SB 59 STUDY NM HIGH SPEED RAILROAD (SOULES)
SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 98 PUBLIC CONTRACT PAYMENTS (DIAMOND)
SB 157 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (KERNAN)
SB 100 EQUITABLE ACCESS TO EVENT TICKETS (MAESTAS)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265
###